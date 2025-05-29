Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin continues ‘to try to be a light and be an example’

20-time Grammy winner headlines Blavity Fest, a two-day event celebrating Black ingenuity, on June 1.
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin will perform June 1 as part of Blavity Fest at Lee + White in Atlanta's West End. (Courtesy of Sam Gold)

Credit: (Courtesy of Sam Gold)

Credit: (Courtesy of Sam Gold)

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin will perform June 1 as part of Blavity Fest at Lee + White in Atlanta's West End. (Courtesy of Sam Gold)
By Bill Forman – Last Word Features
1 hour ago

Kirk Franklin has covered a lot of ground, sacred and otherwise, in his 55 years. His career trajectory has gone from leading a Texas Baptist church choir at age 11 to pulling Kamala Harris onstage to dance with him during last year’s Juneteenth concert on the White House lawn.

Along the way, Franklin went through his rebellious teenage years, got right with Jesus after his friend was shot in a freak accident and released a debut album, “Kirk Franklin & The Family,” that would follow in the footsteps of Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” by going platinum. He’s also won 22 Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, despite controversial crossover collaborations with artists including Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

ExplorePost Malone, Robert Glasper among Atlanta concert highlights in May
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin gives the commencement address at Morris Brown College’s graduation ceremony at Big Bethel AME Church in Atlanta in May 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
icon to expand image

All of which gives the 20-time Grammy winner a lot of music and life experience from which to draw when he does concerts, such as the one he will perform June 1 in Atlanta as part of the two-day Blavity Fest, billed as “a celebration of Black ingenuity, with programming focused on wealth, wellness, creativity and music.” (2 Chainz headlines May 31.)

 Franklin’s set list will range from his earliest hits through his last studio album, 2023’s “Father’s Day,” which the Journal of Gospel Music described as “introspective, solemn and serious, reflecting Franklin’s maturity as a person and a songwriter.”

Explore2 Chainz gets vulnerable in his first foray into indie film, ‘Red Clay’

That album, and a documentary film of the same name, were produced during a dramatic period in the singer’s life, when, at age 53, he met his biological father and reconnected with his estranged oldest son. Adding to the drama, Franklin’s biological mother refused to accept the DNA test results of the man Franklin accepted as his father, even after a second test resulting in a 99.9% match for paternity.

Through many joys and challenges of life, Franklin has always found refuge in gospel music, and he did so once again. “We just really want people to feel the gravity of how great gospel music is and can be,” he said about the Reunion Tour he led in 2024 with high-profile gospel artists including Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp and the Clark Sisters.

The gospel genre has been largely marginalized by the music industry, he said, despite the disproportionate role it played in the birth of the blues, R&B, rock and hip-hop.

The dilemma gospel has faced dates back to the early 1960s, when crossover artists such as Aretha Franklin (no relation to Kirk) and Sam Cooke were accused of abandoning the church to play the devil’s music.

Multiple Grammy Award winner Kirk Franklin performs at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta in 2021. (Miguel Martinez for the AJC 2021)

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For Kirk Franklin, whose musical tastes range from Andraé Crouch to Michael McDonald and Prince to Yo-Yo Ma, exploring other genres comes naturally. What’s important, he believes, is that the message behind his music remains consistent.

“I think the biggest danger, the biggest temptation, is when you try to find moments that can cross over, instead of letting them be more divine moments — you know, like God-ordained moments,” he said. “So it’s just very important to try to stay true to the message that you’re presenting.”

And while attacks by gospel purists may be less pronounced than they were in Aretha Franklin‘s day, they still surface. Kirk Franklin recalls how, in 1999, criticism from church elders and gatekeepers convinced him to stay home from a Grammy ceremony in which he was up for Song of the Year and Producer of the Year awards.

ExploreAdd these great Black culture books to your May reading list

“It wasn’t something that was publicly known,” Franklin said. “It was just within the community, where certain things were said, and I was trying to acquiesce to them and align with their biblical beliefs. There have always been conversations about me that have made me feel like I’m not supported, like I’m out there by myself. I’ll get criticized for working with mainstream artists, or for not wearing a suit and tie, or for dancing too much in church.”

All of which brings the conversation back to Franklin’s viral dance with former Vice President Harris during a ceremony held six weeks before President Joe Biden stepped down as a presidential candidate and Harris took his place. Given that it took the Civil Rights Movement to bring Black churches and secular artists back together, does Franklin believe that kind of alliance could be forged again?

“Maybe so, maybe so,” Franklin said. “But when it comes to politics, I just try to be very careful with that. I don’t really try to communicate much about it, because I think that my job is to try to be a light and be an example. And, you know, whoever that naturally aligns with, those are people I’m trying to reach.”

Concert Preview

Kirk Franklin

4 p.m. June 1 as part of the two-day Blavity Fest. (2 Chainz headlines May 31.) Festival tickets start at $135. Lee + White, 929 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. blavity.com/events/blavity-fest/

About the Author

Bill Forman
More Stories

Keep Reading

This combination of photos shows Mariah Carey at the third annual Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2024. left, Snoop Dogg at an appearance in Ventura, Calif on Oct. 2, 2020, center, .and Jamie Foxx at the Los Angeles premiere of "Number One on the Call Sheet," on March 12, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

BET Awards to honor Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx and Kirk Franklin

Rick Derringer, who had a hit with 'Hang On Sloopy' and produced 'Weird Al,' dies at 77

YSL defendant sentenced to 5 years in prison after guilty plea

A man who faced life in prison in a sprawling Fulton County gang and racketeering case gets five years behind bars after pleading guilty to reduced charges.

The Latest

Megan Moroney, a Douglasville native and UGA alumna, will perform two shows in Savannah for her Am I Okay? Tour on May 29-30. (Photo credit: Catherine Powell/Getty Images)

Credit: Catherine Powell/Getty Images

AJC INTERVIEW

Megan Moroney is swiftly becoming Georgia’s new country queen

Felipe Barral elevates the art of opera on film for the streaming age

After 15 years, Larkin Poe keeps finding ways to ‘Bloom’

Featured

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. The Court upheld the prohibition on carrying guns in public if you're under age 21. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public

A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.

Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere

Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.

Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.