Mirtha Donastorg, Staff Reporter

Combined Shape Caption

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Report for America reporter Mirtha Donastorg is joining the newsroom’s economy team. She will be covering Black wealth, entrepreneurs, and businesses for the newspaper’s economy team. Mirtha Donastorg is a corps member with Report for America and most recently was the HBCU Innovation Editor at The Plug, exploring research, business and tech innovations coming from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. While at The Plug, she developed a weekly newsletter providing in-depth analysis on HBCUs and the future of work. In her reporting, she profiled various HBCU presidents, including Morehouse President David Thomas; examined the long-term impacts of a lawsuit meant to address chronic underfunding of Mississippi HBCUs; and created enterprise databases on HBCU endowment values that have been widely cited by news organizations, researchers and HBCUs themselves.

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg