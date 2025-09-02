The AJC “teams up” with Georgia High School Football Daily

Sharmi Gandhi, chief financial and strategy office at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shared the following announcement with staff.
Hi everyone,
I’m thrilled to share some exciting news. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has officially acquired Georgia High School Football Daily (GHSFD). This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering meaningful and engaging community-rooted journalism and top-notch digital products.
GHSFD, founded by former AJC reporters Todd Holcomb and Chip Saye, is one of the most trusted sources for high school football news in Georgia. Their daily in-season newsletter reaches more than 20,000 passionate fans and is known for its unmatched accuracy in rankings, scores, and standings. Todd and Chip have built a loyal following through deep relationships with coaches, players, and communities across the state.
Bringing GHSFD fully into the AJC family, and welcoming Todd and Chip back as full-time members of our newsroom, is a major step forward in our renewed focus on high school sports and serves as an integral part of our newly launched hub, AJC Varsity. Within AJC Varsity, we’re building a unique digital platform that combines stats, scores and rosters with powerful stories of athletes, coaches and the communities that support them across Georgia.
This acquisition strengthens our editorial and product offerings, expands our audience, and reinforces our role as a thought leader in Georgia sports journalism. It also reflects our broader mission: to be both the Substance and Soul of the South, and that includes celebrating the communities and traditions that make Georgia unique.
Huge thanks to Jeremy Ochieng for shepherding this deal from start to finish. Many other people across the AJC and at Cox made this possible but special shout outs to Caitlyn Stroh-Page, BJ Sweeney, Mike Bertram and Lindsey Robbins.
The Sports Business Journal covered the news of the GHSFD acquisition this morning and you can read that here.
Thank you,
Sharmi
