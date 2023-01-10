2 Good! Coverage of the Georgia national championship in Tuesday ePaper

ajc logo
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago
Continuing special coverage in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia Bulldogs repeated as national champions Monday by dominating the TCU Horned Frogs. The battle between the Dawgs and the Frogs was no contest.

Today’s AJC ePaper brings you all the (many) highlights for Georgia. Columnist Michael Cunningham says the Dawgs are so good, they made winning a national championship look easy. Quarterback Stetson Bennett’s performance was the best of his career and firmly establishes him as Georgia’s GOAT.

Credit: AJC epaper

Credit: AJC epaper

By pulling off the rare feat of repeating as champs, these “alpha Dawgs” will go down as one of the greatest teams of all time. A big part of that was superstar tight end Brock Bowers. Defensive back Javon Bullard played a game for the ages with three takeaways.

Back in Athens, the celebration was chaotic and crowded. All that plus, the Dawg Dynasty section includes a special Mike Luckovich cartoon about the game and has the scoop on where to get your Bulldog souvenirs. Check it all out today only in your AJC ePaper – because nobody covers the Dawgs like we do.

