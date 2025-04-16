Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel joins Diddy’s criminal defense team

The latest development in the case comes a month after one of Combs’ lawyers, Anthony Ricco, withdrew from his defense team. With the addition of Steel, Combs’ legal counsel includes Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos. The latter is the daughter of Mark Geragos, a criminal defense attorney whose clients have included Scott Peterson, Winona Ryder, Michael Jackson and Chris Brown.

Steel, who has been a criminal defense attorney for over three decades, counts Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, among his most notable clients. Last fall, the artist took a plea deal and was released from Fulton County Jail in the YSL gang trial. During the proceedings, Steel was held in contempt by Judge Ural Glanville after refusing to disclose how he heard about conversations between Glanville, the prosecution and a key witness. Steel’s contempt charge was dropped. Glanville was replaced by Judge Paige Reese Whitaker.

The case, which lasted nearly two years, was the longest trial in Georgia’s history.

Young Thug is slated to headline two festivals this summer. Earlier this year, rapper Drake — a vocal supporter of Young Thug — named a song after Steel on his joint album with PartyNextDoor.

Jury selection in Combs’ case is set to begin May 5. Opening statements are scheduled for May 12.