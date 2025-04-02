“I didn’t get them to look like her, but the resemblance was definitely more obvious with bangs,” said Paget, 29.

When she continued to receive comments about her being a Swift look-alike during her years at the University of North Georgia, Paget wondered if she could capitalize on the likeness. A friend of hers performed at parties as Disney princess characters for Look-alikes & Characters Entertainment. Paget reached out to the founder, Patrice Wiley, to see if she was interested in hiring a Taylor Swift look-alike. After seeing Paget, Wiley instantly said yes.

The response from clients affirmed Wiley’s decision.

“Both adults and children absolutely love her and her performances,” Wiley said of Paget. “She has such a likeness to Taylor — they can’t believe it.”

Katie Spencer, of Buford, hired Paget for her daughter Charlee’s 6th birthday party in February.

“She truly made my daughter’s birthday,” said Spencer. “She was so interactive with the children and for her last song she had Charlee come up and perform with her. She remained in character the entire time and looks so much like Taylor Swift. The moms and I enjoyed it just as much as the little girls. We want her to come to our birthday parties.”

A Swiftie herself, Paget sings on top of a track with Swift in the background. Many of her favorite songs are from the “Fearless” album, which she received as a gift for her own 12th birthday, but she also loves to perform newer hits like “Karma” and “Cruel Summer.”

While most parties are hits, some have had hiccups.

“There were a couple kids who weren’t nice,” said Paget. “They pulled on my hair and dress. … There was also the time when a little girl came over just to tell me that her mom didn’t like me.”

But the few negative encounters have been greatly overshadowed by the wonder Paget sees in the children’s faces.

“The girls always ask me questions, and I do my best to answer as Taylor would, because some of them, so sweet, truly believe I’m her,” said Paget. “I’ll give answers like, ‘I love all my songs. I wrote them all myself, so they’re all dear to me.’”

Most of Paget’s party performances last an hour and take place at private residences or neighborhood clubhouses. Paget brings her microphone and music, and wears makeup that Swift fans know all too well — winged black eyeliner and bright red lips. Sometimes Paget brings stuff to make friendship bracelets, a classic Swiftie accessory. In addition to bracelet-making, she engages the kids in dance parties, musical chairs, Taylor Says (à la Simon Says) and red-carpet model walks.

Paget, who also dressed up as Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” for a few parties but quit because the wig was too painful, said it’s more than her appearance that leads to successful performances. She knows how to carry a tune.

While not a professional singer, during college Paget was a member of University of North Georgia’s a cappella group, the Hawkapellas. That’s where she met Ben Paget, her husband of seven years. He was the beat boxer and president of the group. Now he makes cameos at his wife’s Swift gigs. He has dressed up as her bodyguard before, but not Travis Kelce, Swift’s current love.

“If he looked like him we’d definitely do it,” said Paget.

While Ben is not a big fan of Swift’s music, he respects her work and is supportive of his wife’s side hustle. Last year Paget worked some 15 gigs as Swift. She is careful not to overbook parties, because her personal life and full-time job as the regional marketing manager for Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery are her top priorities, but she hopes to continue being a Swift impersonator for as long as she can.

“My opportunities could change as I continue to age,” said Paget. “Taylor has billions of dollars to prevent aging, but I’m preparing for the day that people don’t see the resemblance anymore because my body or face change too much. I think I have a little time.”

The look-alike is still mistaken for Swift daily, everywhere from work to the grocery store. It’s given her a greater understanding and empathy for celebrities.

“What I get is a drop in the ocean of what it means to be a celebrity and recognized all the time,” said Paget. “I can’t imagine being hounded the way they are. Recognition is a weird thing. Sometimes I don’t like the attention, and when I don’t get it, I wonder if I look bad.”

Paget garnered lots of comments and interest when she attended the Eras tour in April 2023. She took selfies and videos with many concertgoers and received double takes when she helped direct foot traffic on the packed MARTA train.

“Sure, sometimes I want to be myself and not attract attention, but I feel I’m doing something special with the face and body God gave me,” said Paget. “For a long time, people asked why I wasn’t more famous or working as her body double, but I don’t need that. I don’t need the attention or negative comments from a social media account either. I’m just me. I feel good about what I’m doing. I’m making money, yes, but on an altruistic level, I’m making kids happy, and that makes me happy.”