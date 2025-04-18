Bookshelf: Peter McDade’s ‘King Cal’ charts aspiring musician’s trials and tribulations

Explore Atlanta rocker McDade sketches musical journey in novel and songs

While touring with the band, McDade began writing stories. Now, he is the author of three novels and teaches history at Clark Atlanta University.

“King Cal” is a coming-of-age novel that cleverly takes place over a 24-hour period. Flashbacks fill in the backstory: Calvin is the quiet new kid in middle school who befriends charismatic Grady when they bond over music. They form a band with Calvin on keyboards and Grady on guitar and lead vocals. After high school, they leave their small Florida town to make a go of their rock ‘n’ roll dreams in Atlanta.

“King Cal” picks up three years later. Calvin and Grady are still sharing a bedroom and sleeping on the floor of a house share in Stone Mountain. They occasionally play an opening gig someplace, usually on a Tuesday, but they’ve recorded a solid body of original songs that get a few listens every now and then on SoundCloud. To pay the bills, Calvin runs the drive-thru window at a fast-food joint called Burger Buddies.

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For a book about music, I came away from reading “King Cal” with a lot of insight into the world of fast-food workers. Everyday Calvin greets a parade of colorful customers, including a “sharp-dressed man in a tiny BMW”; vanloads of kids; and a gently crying man blasting Pearl Jam in a red Volvo. All the while, Calvin works on lyrics in his head: "Crying alone in my Volvo, crying in front of someone I don’t know."

For a book not about race, there’s an interesting lesson in white privilege when Calvin is offered a potential promotion to management. He later denigrates the opportunity to his co-worker Kendall, who doesn’t mince words over how much a pay hike and insurance would mean to him and his family if he were given the same opportunity.

Calvin is appropriately humbled, but music and the future of his band are all that matter to him. The problem is, Grady has been temporarily poached by a local jam band on the rise while they’ve been on tour. Their big homecoming show is that night at Variety Playhouse. As much as Calvin dreads the concert, he’s eager to spend the evening with girlfriend Melli and reunite with Grady.

Unbeknownst to Calvin, though, other forces are at play, and he’s going to be forced to confront some uncomfortable truths as the night unfolds. Meanwhile, he’s blind to the fact that he’s got an ace up his sleeve that could change the course of his future.

Calvin’s trials and tribulations are sure to resonate with anyone familiar with the hopes and heartbreaks of the aspiring artist so determined to share their art with the world they risk burning bridges in the process. But despite his flaws, Calvin’s single-minded drive comes from such a pure place, you can’t help but root for him.

“He may have spent the day making one mistake after another,” he muses at the end of the disastrous night, “ … but he also created something new, something that would not have existed without him, something that may even, someday, be good.”

Suzanne Van Atten is a book critic and contributing editor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She may be reached at Suzanne.VanAtten@ajc.com.