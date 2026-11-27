Wellness Lung cancer in non-smokers is rising. Georgia doctors explain new treatments Doctors say the disease can be difficult to detect early, but advances in genetic testing and targeted therapies are improving treatment. Share A CT scan can help doctors detect suspicious spots in the lungs, sometimes before a patient develops symptoms of lung cancer. (Kristian Thacker/The New York Times)

Ralph Snyder had been coughing for a year. The 86-year-old Fairburn retiree, who had never smoked, tried cough medicine and over-the-counter products before his doctor prescribed medication. After being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, 86-year-old Ralph Snyder is working to maintain his routine, including regular walks with his daughter's dog. (Courtesy of Mondi Snyder) But his condition continued to worsen. While exercising at a gym in Sarasota, Florida — where he lives part of the year — he had difficulty breathing. His daughter rushed him to the emergency room, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia and sent home with an antibiotic. The cough persisted and he rapidly lost 30 pounds. It wasn’t until a Piedmont doctor referred him to a cardiac pulmonologist that a series of medical tests and imaging revealed the cause: stage 4 lung cancer driven by a rare genetic alteration. But his condition continued to worsen. While exercising at a gym in Sarasota, Florida — where he lives part of the year — he had difficulty breathing. His daughter rushed him to the emergency room, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia and sent home with an antibiotic. The cough persisted and he rapidly lost 30 pounds. It wasn’t until a Piedmont doctor referred him to a cardiac pulmonologist that a series of medical tests and imaging revealed the cause: stage 4 lung cancer driven by a rare genetic alteration.

“I was shocked,” said Snyder, who used to exercise two hours a day while working as a systems analyst for a data processing company and continued playing pickleball after retiring. “I’m taking care of my health and all of a sudden [at 85] I get a diagnosis of lung cancer.” Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, accounting for about 1 in 5 cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. Related Story Why are more Gen Zers turning to cigarettes? Georgia doctors weigh in. November 19, 2026 During Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution highlights a lesser-known aspect of lung cancer. Although the disease primarily is associated with smoking, Snyder is part of a rising trend in non-smokers diagnosed at later stages. About 10 to 20% of lung cancers occur in people who have never smoked or smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some of these cancers are associated with genetic changes, while other risk factors include secondhand smoke, radon and air pollution.

Snyder is benefiting from one of the many newer medications on the market targeting specific genetic mutations like his and, in many cases, offering an alternative to surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

A few months before Snyder was diagnosed last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the medicated capsule Ibtrozi, a targeted therapy that treats his specific tumor mutation. Dr. Daniel Fortes, a thoracic surgeon with Wellstar Health System, says lung cancer in people who have never smoked is often linked to genetic changes in tumor cells. (Courtesy of Wellstar Health System) Among people who have never smoked and developed lung cancer, the vast majority have a tumor mutation, said Dr. Daniel Fortes, a thoracic surgeon with Wellstar Health System. “These are changes that develop within a tumor and help it grow. They are not, however, inherited mutations and cannot be passed down to family members,” Fortes said. Among people who have never smoked and developed lung cancer, the vast majority have a tumor mutation, said Dr. Daniel Fortes, a thoracic surgeon with Wellstar Health System. “These are changes that develop within a tumor and help it grow. They are not, however, inherited mutations and cannot be passed down to family members,” Fortes said. Researchers are also examining the role of environmental factors. Air pollution and other exposures are believed to be a major factor contributing to the rise in lung cancer among non-smokers, according to a study last year by the National Cancer Institute and the University of California San Diego. “We don’t really understand it,” Fortes said about the cause of the cancer mutations. “We know that, for example, it’s easy to tie lung cancer to smoking because the burning of tobacco has literally hundreds of thousands of chemicals that have proven to cause cancer.”

Related Story How old is your heart? AI could help doctors find out. November 25, 2026 But it’s harder to prove the cause of genetic mutations. Most of the non-smoking patients that develop lung cancer are in their 60 and 70s, but there are also more patients in their 40s and 50s, Fortes said. These cancers have a higher tendency to show up in multiple parts of the lung, developing out of areas of lung inflammation, progressing over time, and developing into new cancers, he said. “The good thing about these, at least in general, they are much slower growing than traditional lung cancer.” Like standard lung cancer in smokers, many patients who never smoked seek medical care at a more advanced disease stage when symptoms start to appear, Fortes said. One challenge is that routine lung cancer screening is not recommended for people who have never smoked. “In a lot of cases, it’s almost a matter of luck. A person has a scan done for an unrelated reason and we discover something in the lungs that ends up being lung cancer.”

With patients having more frequent imaging, clinicians can identify and diagnose lung cancers earlier, when they’re most treatable, he said. Dr. Eric Flenaugh, an interventional pulmonologist at Morehouse School of Medicine, says advances in imaging and diagnostic tools are helping doctors detect lung cancer at earlier stages. (Provided by Dr. Eric L. Flenaugh, MD) Growing awareness of lung cancer risks among different populations, including people who have never smoked, along with more accessible imaging scans, is helping doctors identify lung cancer that might otherwise go undetected, said Dr. Eric Flenaugh, an interventional pulmonologist with Morehouse School of Medicine and physician director for the Lung Nodule Clinic and lung cancer screening program at Grady Memorial Hospital. Years ago, when a patient went to the hospital for a CT (computed tomography) scan of the chest, radiologists didn’t know what early-stage cancer looked like on imaging, Flenaugh explained. Growing awareness of lung cancer risks among different populations, including people who have never smoked, along with more accessible imaging scans, is helping doctors identify lung cancer that might otherwise go undetected, said Dr. Eric Flenaugh, an interventional pulmonologist with Morehouse School of Medicine and physician director for the Lung Nodule Clinic and lung cancer screening program at Grady Memorial Hospital. Years ago, when a patient went to the hospital for a CT (computed tomography) scan of the chest, radiologists didn’t know what early-stage cancer looked like on imaging, Flenaugh explained. “By the time lung cancer developed symptoms, patients often had a large mass, and it was usually at an advanced stage. Now we have newer diagnostic tools that allow us to biopsy some of these small 1-centimeter spots on the lung and get an accurate diagnosis.” Possible signs of lung cancer, even if you’ve never smoked: A persistent cough or coughing up blood

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Repeated respiratory infections, such as pneumonia

Unexplained weight loss Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Partly because of improved diagnostics, Flenaugh has noticed that he has more lung cancer patients who are non-smokers, about 8 to 10% compared to 5% a decade ago.