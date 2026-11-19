Wellness Why are more Gen Zers turning to cigarettes? Georgia doctors weigh in. Experts explain how they’re adapting their message about smoking to reach a new generation. Share Cigarettes are finding a new audience among young people, prompting doctors to rethink how they talk about smoking. (James Keivom/The New York Times)

Wellstar Health System pediatrician Dr. Joanna Dolgoff has noticed an alarming trend among her teen and young adult patients: more are experimenting with smoking. About 10% of those patients vape or use tobacco products in some form, she estimated. “I don’t have a ton of kids who are pack-a-day smokers, but I do have the social smokers,” said Dolgoff, who added that she previously hadn’t counseled as many young smokers as she does now. Some tell her they vape daily but may smoke a cigarette when they’re with their friends. This week, the American Cancer Society marks the 50th anniversary of the Great American Smokeout, an annual public health campaign aimed at encouraging people to quit smoking. While decades of public health efforts have reduced smoking rates, concerns are growing about renewed interest in cigarettes among Generation Z.

Related Story Parenting was hard enough. Then came social media. April 20, 2026 Cigarettes may be gaining a new audience, but their health risks haven’t changed. Smoking is linked to about 80% of lung cancer deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During Lung Cancer Awareness Month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke with Georgia doctors about how they’re working to counter smoking’s growing appeal among young people. Changing the conversation Dolgoff attributed the rise in tobacco’s appeal to youth in part to the popularity of vapes, with their diverse flavors and scents, as well as the influence of social media.

Dr. Joanna Dolgoff, a Wellstar pediatrician, says more of her teen and young adult patients are experimenting with smoking. (Courtesy of Wellstar Health System) “The kids, the Gen Z(ers) see these influencers smoking and quite a few of them don’t realize that this [could be] paid promotion,” said Dolgoff, who sees patients up to 21 years old at Wellstar East Paulding Pediatric Center in Hiram. “They just see them smoking and very often it is a cool promotion. It is actually linked to more positive attitudes towards smoking or greater openness for trying it and starting to actually use it.” Antismoking commercials and public health campaigns helped change attitudes toward cigarettes. But Dolgoff worries those warnings are getting overshadowed by social media, where smoking can be portrayed as appealing. “The kids, the Gen Z(ers) see these influencers smoking and quite a few of them don’t realize that this [could be] paid promotion,” said Dolgoff, who sees patients up to 21 years old at Wellstar East Paulding Pediatric Center in Hiram. “They just see them smoking and very often it is a cool promotion. It is actually linked to more positive attitudes towards smoking or greater openness for trying it and starting to actually use it.” Antismoking commercials and public health campaigns helped change attitudes toward cigarettes. But Dolgoff worries those warnings are getting overshadowed by social media, where smoking can be portrayed as appealing.

“The rate of cigarette smoking went down, and I think that a lot of us kind of felt like ‘OK, great we did it,’ but we didn’t do it. It’s starting to come back,” she said.

Related Story Rethinking kids and screen time: Why balance matters more than limits August 19, 2026 A report released on Tuesday by the ACS Cancer Action Network examines how cigarette-related content on TikTok and Instagram is attracting young people, particularly women and girls. The tobacco billboards from years ago have been replaced by social media influencers drawing from the same playbook with cigarettes as symbols of beauty, nostalgia, humor and feminine identity, the report said. Dr. Samuel Nwaobi, a family medicine physician at Piedmont, worries that changing attitudes toward smoking could lead to more tobacco use among young people. Even if smoking is not as widespread as it was in the past, teens and young adults may see it as more socially acceptable, said Nwaobi, who also specializes in addiction medicine at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Family Medicine Center. Dr. Samuel Nwaobi, a family medicine physician who specializes in addiction medicine at Piedmont Columbus Regional, says he is concerned about changing attitudes toward smoking and nicotine use among young people. (Courtesy of Piedmont Columbus) “I think because of all the health interventions that have gone into limiting smoking and public health education a lot of people have a good knowledge that it’s not the best thing for their health,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t derail the progress we’ve made with reducing cigarette smoking rates in the U.S.” Nwaobi said his younger patients, ages 18 to 25, smoke an occasional cigarette socially but don’t consider themselves smokers because they aren’t smoking a pack a day. “If you ask them: ‘Do you smoke?’ They answer, ‘No, I don’t. I’ve tried a cigarette here or there, but I do not really smoke.’” “I think because of all the health interventions that have gone into limiting smoking and public health education a lot of people have a good knowledge that it’s not the best thing for their health,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t derail the progress we’ve made with reducing cigarette smoking rates in the U.S.” Nwaobi said his younger patients, ages 18 to 25, smoke an occasional cigarette socially but don’t consider themselves smokers because they aren’t smoking a pack a day. “If you ask them: ‘Do you smoke?’ They answer, ‘No, I don’t. I’ve tried a cigarette here or there, but I do not really smoke.’”

Some of his young patients tell him that nicotine products help them control anxiety and stress. But Nwaobi explains that nicotine can actually perpetuate anxiety and stress because of its addictive nature, creating a cycle in which users crave more of the product to calm themselves. Rather than focusing only on the health risks, Nwaobi helps young patients understand the psychology behind their nicotine use.

“I try to frame it less as just speaking about the harmful effects. I try to talk about the behavior psychology behind why you are using this product,” he said. Related Story Each cigarette costs you 20 minutes of life, new research says January 3, 2025 That approach can lead to some eye-opening conversations. “When I explain this to young people, sometimes they’re like, ‘Oh wow, I never realized that maybe my anxiety, insomnia and mood issues might be related to the nicotine that I’m using.’”

Dolgoff also tries to tailor her conversations about smoking to things young patients care about now, rather than focusing only on long-term health consequences. “The warning about cancer — that they’re going to get cancer when they’re 60 — doesn’t mean much to a 15-year-old. So, while we definitely talk about it, we also talk about things that they care about today: bad breath, bad skin, getting winded at practice, how fast the money adds up, the cost.”