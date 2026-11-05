“Wow, you’ve really been eating good.”
The minute these words slip from your aunt’s lips as she greets you Thanksgiving morning, you already know what kind of day it will be.
No matter what holidays you celebrate or what those celebrations look like, one thing that many of us have in common is the awkward conversations that tend to come up when spending time with family. These conversations often center on weight and appearance, parenting, politics and relationship status.
I’ve heard enough stories to know these aren’t isolated incidents. These exchanges often have very little to do with what’s actually happening in your life and much more to do with something unsaid or unresolved with the messenger. I suspect that many of us have had similar experiences for a couple of different reasons.
First, when visiting with our families of origin, everyone tends to show up as the role you inhabited as a child. For example, if you’re the youngest in your family, you may still be seen as the “baby” who needs to be taken care of rather than the fully grown adult with responsibilities and a family of your own. Those endless attempts to offer parenting advice may stem from the fact that your relatives still see you as someone who needs their guidance.
A second reason these exchanges happen is the belief that differences in our choices are an indictment of someone else’s. Consider a decision to remain child-free when your grandmother had 10 children. When she asks when you’re finally going to have kids, it may come from a genuine desire to become a great-grandmother. But it could also reflect a belief that your decision not to have children somehow suggests she made the wrong choice herself.
A third reason these interactions can be more common around the holidays is that we’re often coming together during an already stressful time. We’re trying to squeeze family gatherings into busy work and school schedules, and alcohol is frequently part of the celebrations. That stress of the season, combined with alcohol, can make it harder to regulate our emotions and filter what we say.
But understanding why something happens doesn’t mean we’re immune to feeling rattled or unsettled when it does. Here are a few strategies that may help you navigate uncomfortable conversations with family as you head into the holiday season.
This column is designed to be educational and informational only and should not be interpreted as medical advice. It is not a substitute for seeking the support of a licensed mental health or medical professional.
What are some strategies you’ve used to navigate these experiences during the holidays? I’d love to hear about it. Or if there’s something you’re trying to work through in your life that you could use some feedback about, let me know. Share it with me at drjoy@ajc.com.