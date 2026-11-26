AGING IN ATLANTA For some older adults, an ADHD diagnosis can bring peace and perspective A diagnosis later in life can help explain years of challenges, while opening the door to new strategies and support. Share Calendars, reminders and pill organizers are among the tools that can help older adults manage daily routines and ADHD symptoms. (Mette Lampcov/The New York Times)

AJC By Rachel Brown Kirkland – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 33 minutes ago

For decades, Thomas Jackson found ways to work around challenges with concentration, organization and memory. At 72, he finally learned what was behind them. Jackson was diagnosed with ADHD, a neurodevelopmental condition often misunderstood as a childhood disorder. Symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity can change with age but may continue throughout adulthood. “I had to come up with a lot of workarounds and ways of kind of filling in the gaps where I was having problems with concentration,” said Jackson, a Marietta resident who retired from a technologically demanding job maintaining hospital CT scanners. “I became an extremely obsessive note taker and wound up relying on notes because I had trouble just off the top of my head remembering work-related issues.”

Related Story Tiles and good times: Mahjong brings all age groups together in Atlanta November 23, 2026 Jackson was diagnosed with ADHD this summer after seeking answers to problems that had bugged him for years. He said the information brought him more peace and helped him recognize how much he had overcome and accomplished despite those challenges. “It was kind of a relief,” he said. “I can literally sit back in my armchair and go, ‘Well, it was tough, but I did the best I could.’” Peer support groups ADHD can affect people in various ways. Common challenges include difficulty concentrating, managing time and remembering daily tasks, as well as frequently misplacing belongings. Some people also experience periods of intense focus on particular interests, developing expertise in certain areas while struggling with everyday tasks such as remembering where they left their keys. Darin M. Bush, 57, is a co-leader of the Atlanta-based Adult ADHD and TS Support Group, a free resource led by Parkaire Consultants, a clinic that treats learning disorders and neurological conditions.

A published author who writes under the pen name “The Tourette Tiger,” Bush said he flunked out of college twice before being diagnosed with ADHD. Now, he’s passionate about debunking myths and helping others better understand the condition.

“The No. 1 problem with ADHD is — no contest — the damage it does to our self-esteem,” Bush said. “Being part of a community, normalizing your experience as an adult with ADHD, is an important tool to healing and forgiving yourself.” Related Story Why I support Georgia’s Distraction-Free Education Act July 27, 2026 Many individuals with ADHD become better at managing their symptoms as they gain experience and develop effective strategies, Bush said. But getting older doesn’t automatically make ADHD improve or go away. “My ADHD hasn’t really changed (with age),” Bush said. “The consequences of my ADHD have changed, though. Forgetting to do your homework in elementary school seems minor compared to forgetting to take your heart medication or paying your mortgage.” Managing ADHD as you age ADHD can look very different throughout a person’s life, psychiatrist Dr. Nina Joy Mena said. Hyperactivity and impulsivity, for example, may be more noticeable in childhood, before a person has developed structures to manage symptoms.

In a person’s 50s and beyond, the symptoms themselves may not change dramatically, but the environment around the person does, she said.