For decades, Thomas Jackson found ways to work around challenges with concentration, organization and memory. At 72, he finally learned what was behind them.
Jackson was diagnosed with ADHD, a neurodevelopmental condition often misunderstood as a childhood disorder. Symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity can change with age but may continue throughout adulthood.
“I had to come up with a lot of workarounds and ways of kind of filling in the gaps where I was having problems with concentration,” said Jackson, a Marietta resident who retired from a technologically demanding job maintaining hospital CT scanners. “I became an extremely obsessive note taker and wound up relying on notes because I had trouble just off the top of my head remembering work-related issues.”
Jackson was diagnosed with ADHD this summer after seeking answers to problems that had bugged him for years. He said the information brought him more peace and helped him recognize how much he had overcome and accomplished despite those challenges.
“It was kind of a relief,” he said. “I can literally sit back in my armchair and go, ‘Well, it was tough, but I did the best I could.’”
Peer support groups
ADHD can affect people in various ways. Common challenges include difficulty concentrating, managing time and remembering daily tasks, as well as frequently misplacing belongings. Some people also experience periods of intense focus on particular interests, developing expertise in certain areas while struggling with everyday tasks such as remembering where they left their keys.
Darin M. Bush, 57, is a co-leader of the Atlanta-based Adult ADHD and TS Support Group, a free resource led by Parkaire Consultants, a clinic that treats learning disorders and neurological conditions.
A published author who writes under the pen name “The Tourette Tiger,” Bush said he flunked out of college twice before being diagnosed with ADHD. Now, he’s passionate about debunking myths and helping others better understand the condition.
“The No. 1 problem with ADHD is — no contest — the damage it does to our self-esteem,” Bush said. “Being part of a community, normalizing your experience as an adult with ADHD, is an important tool to healing and forgiving yourself.”
Many individuals with ADHD become better at managing their symptoms as they gain experience and develop effective strategies, Bush said. But getting older doesn’t automatically make ADHD improve or go away.
“My ADHD hasn’t really changed (with age),” Bush said. “The consequences of my ADHD have changed, though. Forgetting to do your homework in elementary school seems minor compared to forgetting to take your heart medication or paying your mortgage.”
Managing ADHD as you age
ADHD can look very different throughout a person’s life, psychiatrist Dr. Nina Joy Mena said. Hyperactivity and impulsivity, for example, may be more noticeable in childhood, before a person has developed structures to manage symptoms.
In a person’s 50s and beyond, the symptoms themselves may not change dramatically, but the environment around the person does, she said.
“ADHD can affect executive functioning, which includes planning, organization, working memory, impulse control, and the ability to prioritize,” Mena said. “Those challenges can become particularly important when someone is managing medications, medical appointments, finances, retirement planning, caregiving or new responsibilities with grandchildren.”
Practical strategies such as calendars, reminders, automatic payments, pill organizers, written routines and breaking larger decisions into smaller steps can help reduce cognitive overload, she added.
Older adults experiencing new or worsening problems with memory, attention or other cognitive processes should talk with a doctor. ADHD symptoms can overlap with those of other medical and neurological conditions, so it’s important to understand what’s behind the changes.
“Someone may receive their first ADHD diagnosis at 50, 60, or even later, but typically there is evidence that symptoms were present much earlier,” Mena said. “Cognitive decline, however, represents a change from someone’s previous level of functioning. If a person who has historically been organized and attentive begins forgetting appointments, getting lost, struggling with familiar tasks, having significant memory difficulties, or experiencing progressive changes in functioning, that deserves further evaluation.”