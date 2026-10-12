Breast cancer brought these Georgia moms together. Now they have a podcast.

They both ended up at City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta in Newnan, recovering in neighboring rooms. Mutual friends introduced them at the start of their treatment, and they started walking the halls together, leaning on each other for support during their recovery.
“We became each other’s lifeline during that time. We learned each other’s routines: What day she had chemo. What day I had chemo. We would check in on each other,” said Powell, who had only heard of older adults with the disease.
“Rarely did I find someone that was my age.”
A year after their surgeries, the two moms turned that friendship into a podcast, “Boobie Banter,” where they share their experiences as young mothers battling cancer.
“It is becoming more and more apparent that young women are being diagnosed with this, and somebody needs to talk about it,” Norris said. “We wanted to create a safe place to talk about that and to share what it was like to do treatment with children, and what we learned — sometimes the hard way — and try to navigate an incredibly difficult illness with children.”
Giving young moms a voice
Powell said the idea for the podcast came from their speech therapist. Both women experienced “chemo brain,” or cancer-related cognitive impairment, a common side effect they wanted to better understand and share with others.
But the podcast became about more than cognitive changes. The two friends wanted to reach other young women who might feel isolated during treatment.
“There’s so many young women that feel alone during this time,” she said. “The goal is to just be an advocate and to help others. Let them know they are not alone and their feelings are not invalid.”
Norris said there have been support groups for older women with breast cancer, as well as general cancer support groups. But she said those settings don’t always feel like a comfortable fit for young women.
“You can imagine speaking in a room full of men about your breasts can be a little challenging, and (women can feel) vulnerable,” Norris said.
Through candid conversations about breast cancer, the podcast gives the pair a place to “laugh through the lumps” and connect with other young moms navigating treatment.
“We would love to be able to sit with and walk through every single young mom’s breast cancer journey with her,” Norris said. “We’re not able to, but our podcast is how we are able to reach more people with our story.”
Roni Robbins has been a journalist for nearly four decades. This is her second stint as a freelance reporter for the AJC. She was formerly a freelance reporter and editor for Medscape. Her writing has appeared in WebMD, HuffPost, Forbes, the New York Daily News, BioPharma Dive, MNN, Adweek, Healthline and others. She’s also the author of the award-winning novel, “Hands of Gold: One Man’s Quest to Find the Silver Lining in Misfortune.”