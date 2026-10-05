After years of IVF, a Gwinnett teacher welcomes her first child at 41

Tamia Janae, the 2-month-old daughter of Tamica Brown, was born July 23, 2026, after her mother’s yearslong journey to motherhood. (Photo Courtesy of Tamica Brown)

Tamica Brown never expected her path to motherhood to take so long. Now, she’s celebrating her daughter.

Tamica Brown never expected her path to motherhood to take so long. Now, she’s celebrating her daughter.

For years, Tamica Brown wondered if motherhood would ever be a part of her story.

At 41, after years of trying to conceive, she welcomed her first child. Now, she’s adjusting to a new reality; holding her 2-month-old daughter, Tamia Janae, in her arms.

“There were definitely moments when I thought, ‘Maybe this just isn’t going to happen,’” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.