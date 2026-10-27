The Aging in Atlanta panel discussed caregiving, medications and vaccines, Medicare, and estate planning. (Kiersten Willis/AJC)

Attendees received advice on estate planning, Medicare and vaccines, while checking out emotional support llamas.

Attendees received advice on estate planning, Medicare and vaccines, while checking out emotional support llamas.

The year’s second sold-out Aging in Atlanta community event was held Tuesday at Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia. The year’s second sold-out Aging in Atlanta community event was held Tuesday at Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia.

Kroger was the presenting sponsor. Kaiser Permanente and The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm were also program sponsors.

At the pre-event expo, attendees visited tables, snapped selfies with Kaiser Permanente’s emotional support llamas, and got up to date on vaccines from Kroger Health Pharmacies. Then, the over-50 Silver Classics Crew put on a performance that got the audience moving.

AJC chief commercial officer Kim Yates shared opening remarks before launching into the first of several raffles. Throughout the event, guests won prizes including Kroger gift cards, fireproof document holders from The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm, tickets to see the Atlanta Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” and branded gift baskets from Kaiser Permanente and Summerset Assisted Living — which included an American Express gift card, a free three-night stay at Summerset’s Respite Program or VIP Atlanta Falcons tickets.