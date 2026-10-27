The year’s second sold-out Aging in Atlanta community event was held Tuesday at Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia.
The year’s second sold-out Aging in Atlanta community event was held Tuesday at Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia.
Kroger was the presenting sponsor. Kaiser Permanente and The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm were also program sponsors.
At the pre-event expo, attendees visited tables, snapped selfies with Kaiser Permanente’s emotional support llamas, and got up to date on vaccines from Kroger Health Pharmacies. Then, the over-50 Silver Classics Crew put on a performance that got the audience moving.
AJC chief commercial officer Kim Yates shared opening remarks before launching into the first of several raffles. Throughout the event, guests won prizes including Kroger gift cards, fireproof document holders from The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm, tickets to see the Atlanta Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” and branded gift baskets from Kaiser Permanente and Summerset Assisted Living — which included an American Express gift card, a free three-night stay at Summerset’s Respite Program or VIP Atlanta Falcons tickets.
Editor-in-chief Leroy Chapman Jr. remarked on journalism’s role in helping people navigate local elections before AJC president and publisher Paul Curran shared a few words on the importance of events like Aging in Atlanta. Then, host Mara Davis led a panel discussion and Q&A on caregiving, medications and vaccines, Medicare, and estate planning.
Four panelists engaged in the discussion: Deanna McEwen, pharmacist, Kroger Health — Atlanta Division; Dr. Lori-Renee Dixon James, Alzheimer’s thought leader & caregiving strategist partner of Kaiser Permanente; Malcolm Tallie, manager of Medicare sales at Kaiser Permanente; and Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., CEO, The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm.
Dixon James shared her experience with her father’s dementia. She also gave caregiving tips and advice on preventing burnout.
Pawley discussed power of attorney and the consequences of avoiding estate planning. After the event, Pawley answered estate-planning questions one-on-one.
McEwen informed attendees about the vaccines people over 55 should be up to date on. She also gave tips on tracking prescriptions.
Tallie explained how to sign up for Medicare and the importance of having support to navigate open enrollment. He also cautioned against taking calls from scammers claiming to be Medicare salespeople.
For more information about healthy living, estate planning, Medicare, and more, visit the Aging in Atlanta digital section at ajc.com/aging. And sign up for the Aging in Atlanta newsletter to get updates on 2027 events.