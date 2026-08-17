Wellness Trending ‘stranger session’ photo shoots are helping singles look for love This viral photo trend is catching on in Georgia, where photographers are playing matchmaker. Hunter Bratcher (left) poses with his match during a "stranger sessions" photo shoot, an experience designed to spark connection between two people who have never met. (Courtesy of Lanie Mae Co. Photography)

By Kaitlyn Harvey 26 minutes ago Share

Lanie Mae Keller never meant to be a matchmaker. “I would watch Hallmark movies, and there would be matchmaking,” Keller said. “I was like, ‘Seems like such a fun job.’” Fate works in funny ways, though. The singer, makeup artist and photographer from the Brunswick area has found herself playing Cupid with her “stranger session” photo shoots. The photo shoots are the latest twist on modern dating. It pairs two single people who have never met for a couples-style photo session, creating a playful first encounter that has, in some cases, sparked a real connection. Beyond the possibility of romance, these sessions tap into a larger need for connection. Research has shown that meaningful social relationships are an important part of overall health and, for some participants, simply stepping outside their comfort zones can be a confidence boost.

Hunter Bratcher (left) and his match share a quiet moment overlooking the water during a photo shoot, despite having met just moments before. (Courtesy of Lanie Mae Co. Photography) But Keller is quick to point out that she did not create the concept. Stranger sessions have been around for years, including within her own family’s photography tradition, where her mother and grandmother both worked as photographers. However, she found great success — and TikTok fame — documenting the process to an unexpected audience. When she began offering the sessions, the response quickly exceeded her expectations. Soon, social media followers started asking if she would bring the experiences to their cities, hoping she could help them meet someone new.

“I went from having 3,000 followers to 53.4K followers. It was literally overnight,” Keller said. “My mind was blown, and I really didn’t post that much photography content. It was kind of just, like, my everyday life, and my music is on there. Every now and then I would post, like, a photo shoot that I did, but that was it. It just took off.”

The matchmaking process begins long before the photo shoot. Participants fill out a detailed Google form that asks about their interests, values, hobbies or deal breakers. Keller uses the answers to look for potential compatibility. “It essentially has all the questions about what are you looking for in a person,” Keller said. “I try and go off the bat to have people who align the most so they can match up. But I also ask what they’re comfortable with because I’m not going to have two people together, one that’s comfortable touching and holding hands and one that’s not.” Once the matches are made, the strangers meet for the first time at the photo shoot. To ease first-date nerves, Keller often creates themes that give the sessions an activity, including an ice cream date and a summer celebration near the Fourth of July. “They are getting to know each other kind of organically, even though it’s not really,” Keller said. “Somebody picked you to be in front of the camera, but I just try and tell them, like, get to know each other.” Hunter Bratcher, a longtime friend of Keller’s, was open to the idea when Keller approached him about giving the photo shoot a try.