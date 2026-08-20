Wellness ‘Skin care in a can’: How TikTok turned sardines into a viral beauty trend Sardines are packed with nutrients that can support skin health, but experts say they’re no miracle cure. Canned sardines have become a viral TikTok trend, with users touting the fish for its potential skin-health benefits. (Heather Willensky/The New York Times)

By Olivia LaBorde – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 11 minutes ago Share

When CamRon Drake Torain went to pick up sardines at his neighborhood grocery store in metro Atlanta earlier this month, he was in for a shock. The shelf that usually held his go-to snack was nearly empty. “I can’t believe I’m not the only one who wants these tiny creatures,” Torain joked. He’s been eating sardines for years. But the canned fish has become surprisingly hard to find, thanks in part to a surge of social media attention that has turned sardines into the internet’s latest food obsession. An empty shelf at a metro Atlanta grocery store reflects the growing popularity of sardines, which have gone viral on TikTok. (Courtesy of Olivia LaBorde) In recent months on TikTok, the hashtag #sardines has racked up more than 110,000 posts. Some creators have dubbed the moment “Sardine Girl Summer,” making the canned fish into an aesthetic that includes skin care. But behind the trend is a food with a nutritional profile that helps explain why sardines have attracted so much attention in the first place.

What’s actually in the can Medical experts have widely recommended sardines and other fatty fish long before TikTok caught on. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends adults eat about 8 ounces of seafood a week, or roughly two servings, as a source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium and vitamin D, according to a data brief from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. Sardines are nutrient-dense, containing omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin D, vitamin B12, selenium and, when the soft bones are eaten, calcium, explained Tyronika White, DNP, FNP, a family nurse practitioner and owner of Absolut Health and Wellness in Atlanta. That nutritional profile has made sardines a particularly popular choice among people looking to add more nutrient-rich foods to their diets. But their recent social media fame has also brought claims about what eating them can do for your skin. “There is some truth to it, but I think social media sometimes has a way of taking something beneficial and turning it into the next miracle treatment,” White said.

“Omega-3 fatty acids are probably one of the biggest reasons sardines have gotten so much attention for skin health,” she said. “Omega-3s are involved in the body’s inflammatory processes and can help support the skin barrier.”

A healthy skin barrier helps skin retain moisture and protect itself from outside irritants, White said. Protein plays a role, too. “Your skin needs amino acids, which come from dietary protein, to build and repair tissue and produce structural proteins such as collagen and elastin,” White said. Where the claims fall short The gap between a viral claim and a lifelong habit is exactly what White wants people to keep in mind. “Nutrition supports healthy skin; it doesn’t perform the same job as medical or aesthetic treatment,” she said. Sardines can be part of a healthy diet, but eating them regularly isn’t likely to dramatically change the appearance or health of someone’s skin on its own. And for people dealing with conditions like acne, eczema or signs of aging, diet alone may not address the underlying issue.

The pattern is a familiar one, the expert shared: a legitimate nutritional benefit gets flattened into a single dramatic claim once it goes viral. White said she’s seen it happen with other foods and supplements, and expects to see it again after sardines have their moment. For those who can’t stomach tinned fish, similar nutrients can be found in other fatty fish, including salmon, trout and mackerel. The bigger picture The lesson extends beyond sardines. Social media trends move fast, and legitimate health benefits can quickly get turned into claims that go far beyond the evidence. “I encourage people to think about skin health from the inside out and the outside in,” White said. “It’s rarely one food, supplement, product or treatment that makes the biggest difference. Consistency across several healthy habits usually does.” That means good nutrition, sun protection, an appropriate skin care routine, adequate sleep, hydration and addressing any underlying medical or hormonal concerns are likely to do more for skin health than chasing a single trending food, she said.