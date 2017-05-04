These are the safest places in your home during a tornado

With metro Atlanta under a tornado watch through Wednesday afternoon ahead of a day of strong storms, those in the path of the twister are recommended to find shelter in a tornado-safe room.
» RELATED: What's the difference between a tornado watch and warning?
If your home has a cellar, storm shelter, safe room or a basement, go there immediately.
If not, just get to the lowest level of your home.
Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge folks to take shelter in an inside room without windows on the lowest floor and to avoid windows in general.
» RELATED: 7 tips to keep your dog calm during a storm
So, places like a windowless bathroom, closet or inner hallway make for good safe spaces.
In addition, you should stay near the center of an inside room, because the corners tend to attract debris.
And, whenever possible, get under tough, study furniture such as a heavy table or desk and hold on to it to protect your head and neck.
Check the forecast: Atlanta weather.