What to watch as Braves host Dodgers in Game 3

The Braves return to Atlanta with the National League Division Series tied 1-1 and momentum on their side after a gritty 3-2 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Chris Sale is set to take the mound at Truist Park as Atlanta looks to take its first series lead. With the bullpen heavily taxed through the first two games, the Braves will need their offense to find a way through Los Angeles’ elite pitching staff. Here’s what to watch as Atlanta looks to take control of the NLDS and move one step closer to the National League Championship Series.

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