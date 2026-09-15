Mike Collins and Rick Jackson are running two very different Republican campaigns

As Georgia's governor and senate races enter their final stretch, Republican candidates Rick Jackson and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins are pursuing very different paths to victory. On the AJC's "Politically Georgia" podcast, columnist Patricia Murphy explains why Collins is doubling down on President Trump supporters while Jackson appears focused on persuading swing voters who have crossed party lines in recent elections. The diverging strategies offer an early look at competing visions for winning a statewide Republican primary in Georgia.

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