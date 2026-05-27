Oak Grove 100 Clip 4

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Georgia’s bitcoin rush is turning into an AI gold mine
Credits: AJC|13WMAZ|Getty|BBC|CBRE|CBS|Clean Spark|CNA|CNBC|Fox Bus.|KVUE|NBC|PBS|WSB-TV|SinoCrypto/X|CryptoPanda94, DiscoverCrypto_, FrancisDhunAI, various/YT
Inside the new U.S. Soccer headquarters in Georgia
U.S. Soccer opens its new Georgia headquarters, home to all 27 national teams.
Why PFAS 'forever chemicals' are showing up in Georgia blood tests
Emory University professor Dana Barr explains long-term effects of PFAS exposure. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | MapBox | National Cancer Institute | PubChem
AI demand is soaring. Could space be the next data center hub?
A Georgia startup says it could launch data centers in space. Credits: AJC | Futurism | Getty Images | Nasa | ODC.Space | PCMag | Reuters | Space News | Space 6