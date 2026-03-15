Monti Carlo Magic City is pure Atlanta, but its famous wings raise a question Inside Atlanta’s most famous strip club: The culture, the dancers and the mythology behind its lemon pepper wings. Magic City Kitchen, shown here Friday, March 13, 2026, has been frying lemon pepper wings for decades while Atlanta’s nightlife swirls around it. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Atlanta loves three things with religious devotion: strip clubs, hip-hop and lemon pepper wings. Magic City sits squarely at the intersection of all three. Which is why things got awkward last week when the NBA canceled Magic City Night, a promotion the Atlanta Hawks had planned to celebrate the famous club.

RELATED NBA cancels Hawks’ planned Magic City promotion But the plan ran into backlash. Some people questioned whether an NBA team should promote a strip club and raised concerns about the objectification of women. The debate comes as professional sports leagues, including the NBA, have faced scrutiny over the treatment of cheerleaders, with several lawsuits in recent years alleging sexual harassment, sex-based discrimination and low pay. The league ultimately pulled the plug on Magic City Night, saying, “While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees.” And that’s where things get complicated for a lot of Atlantans. Magic City is woven into the Atlanta lifestyle. Songs that create culture get broken there. Record deals that change lives get made there.

Rappers from Future to Drake to 2 Chainz have name-dropped it. During the pandemic, former Hawks guard Lou Williams famously made national news after stopping there for takeout lemon pepper wings.

Magic City’s outdoor sign begins to glow at dusk Friday, March 13, 2026. The Atlanta institution is much more than a strip club. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) So much so, that when The Atlanta Journal-Constitution began reporting on a push to make lemon pepper wings Georgia’s official state wing, a colleague told me something that sounded less like a recommendation and more like a triple-dog dare. “If you’re going to write about lemon pepper wings,” they said, “you have to try the ones at Magic City.” Last week, for the first time, I did. I arrived around 8 p.m., when the only things filling the place were hookahs and neon. The room felt a little frozen in time, with vinyl chairs and barstools that looked like they traveled back to the future from the ’90s.

The stage was washed in soft light, there were loads of dark corners, and though the layout seemed small, you could tell it was designed so that the room explodes once it fills. What surprised me most were the dancers. RELATED From 2025: Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City Watching them work felt like the street version of Cirque du Soleil. The strength, balance and control it takes to spin, climb and drop from a pole is serious athleticism. Whatever people think about strip clubs, the physical skill involved is undeniable. Then I walked up to the Magic City Kitchen window to order wings. That’s when the chef part of my brain started blinking red. Next to the fryer sat an 18-quart Cambro, a clear plastic container, filled with raw chicken wings. The lid was off. The wings were sitting at room temperature in their own watery juices.

There was no one at the window to take my order, so I went back to my table and waited. For the next 20 minutes, I watched the kitchen window from across the room. The chicken never moved. Anyone who has taken a food safety course knows chicken shouldn’t sit out like that. Once it enters what health inspectors call the “danger zone” (roughly between 40 and 140 degrees), bacteria can multiply quickly. I didn’t know how long the wings had been sitting there before I arrived. But the legend of Magic City’s lemon pepper wings is strong. So when the cook finally appeared, I ordered them. They arrived hot, coated in a blizzard of lemon pepper seasoning, citrusy and floral with a peppery bite. The skin was crispy. Underneath, the chicken itself tasted mostly plain, like it hadn’t been marinated or salted ahead of time.

Which is to say: The wings were good. But legendary? The myth was doing some heavy lifting that night. On experiencing Magic City Kitchen's famous lemon pepper wings for the first time, AJC food and dining senior editor Monti Carlo said, "The wings were good. But legendary? The myth was doing some heavy lifting that night. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Afterward, I reached out to Loma Jamil, the owner and operator of Magic City Kitchen. She told me she was surprised by what I described and emphasized that she takes pride in running a tight kitchen.

She reviewed the kitchen camera footage and called me back. The wings had indeed been sitting out, she said, and the cook had also been working with unseasoned chicken, which would explain the flat flavor beneath the lemon pepper. She told me she had a long conversation with the cook afterward and will be enrolling them in food safety courses. Then she asked me to come back and give the wings another shot. And honestly, I’d be happy to. RELATED Want wine with your lemon pepper wet? Atlanta sommeliers suggest pairings. I mentioned a few tweaks that I use to make the skin of my chicken wings blister and crisp when I’m serving large crowds. A dry brine. A little baking powder. A dusting of potato starch. Jamil laughed when I said I’d love to cook with her and make a cheffy version of her lemon pepper wings. And then she said it sounds like fun.

We ended up talking for a while about restaurant life: the long hours, the staffing issues, the fact that you can’t be everywhere at once. Eventually, you have to trust other people. And sometimes those people let you down. That’s part of the business. Which might be why the whole NBA controversy feels a little strange to me. Just like restaurants, cities can be messy. They’re a study in contradiction. They’re built from places that can make outsiders uncomfortable and locals fiercely protective.

Magic City is one of those places. It’s a strip club. It’s a hip-hop landmark. It’s a kitchen that has been frying lemon pepper wings for decades while Atlanta’s nightlife swirls around it, changing culture. And whether the NBA wants to officially celebrate it or not, those wings are still going to get eaten.