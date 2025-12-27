Opinion Georgia’s next chapter on clean energy leadership must include nuclear power By building off the success of Plant Vogtle, we can make Georgia the place for innovators, families and the world. The cooling towers for units 4 (left) and 3 (right) are seen at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County near Waynesboro. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

As a lifelong Georgian and former U.S. representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district, I’ve spent most of my career as a public servant focused on securing a brighter future for our families, businesses and communities. Today, as energy headlines dominate the news, Georgia stands at a pivotal crossroads: How do we keep our lights on, our energy bills affordable and our state competitive in a rapidly changing world?

The answer is clear. We must double down on reliable, homegrown energy solutions that work for every Georgian, and that includes nuclear energy. Reliable power is a necessity, not a luxury Every family knows the feeling of opening their monthly utility bill and wondering what has changed. Tom Graves is a former member of Congress, having served Georgia's 14th U.S. House district. (Courtesy) Every family knows the feeling of opening their monthly utility bill and wondering what has changed. The truth is, energy costs are rising nationwide, driven by a complex mix of factors ranging from geopolitical events that drive fuel price swings to the state's growing demand for power as Georgia continues to attract new residents and businesses. Thankfully, the rates in Georgia remain below the national average, where they've been for at least a decade, and Georgia Power has announced that it will freeze rates for the next three years. And here's the bottom line: Reliable power isn't a luxury — it's a necessity. As we saw during recent heat waves and severe storms, blackouts aren't just inconvenient; they're dangerous. Georgia needs energy sources that work 24/7, rain or shine, to keep our homes, hospitals and factories running. This decade, Georgia made history at Plant Vogtle. The completion of units 3 and 4 was a landmark achievement, making Georgia the first state to build and operate next-generation reactors in the country and putting the state on the map as a leader in clean, reliable energy.

This begs the question: What’s next? Plant Vogtle is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of nuclear in the state. By building Vogtle units 3 and 4, Georgia accomplished something historic: We broke new ground for the entire country and demonstrated what’s possible with determination and collaboration.

Like any first-of-a-kind technology, the project had its challenges. Still, through building those two advanced nuclear units, the state of Georgia eliminated much of the construction risk for the next two reactors of any type to be built in our country. While future nuclear deployment projects may not look exactly like Plant Vogtle expansion and may involve smaller nuclear technology, the experience set a foundation for a strong energy future for the state. Clear outdated regulations and support research Energy policy became an increasingly prevalent topic during this year's Public Service Commission (PSC) elections. As you know, the PSC regulates utility costs in our state — costs that are directly impacted by Georgia's energy mix. Nuclear advocates like me expressed the value of a diverse energy portfolio in shaping our cleaner, more affordable and more reliable energy future — and the necessity of voting for PSC candidates who support future-focused energy solutions. Although Election Day is over and the PSC elections have concluded, our work is far from finished. Advocating for nuclear energy remains critical. To ensure Georgia continues to benefit from the nation's No. 1 source of clean, reliable power, we must hold our legislators and regulators accountable, urge them to champion the next phase of nuclear progress and commit to voting with nuclear energy in mind in future elections.

Georgia's booming economy and growing industries demand more power, and only by prioritizing reliable, baseload power can we secure affordable, resilient energy for our future. To build on our momentum, we must continue to make it clear to our decision-makers that Georgia's role as a national energy leader depends on sustained investment and bold support for nuclear advancement. This requires clearing outdated regulations, supporting research partnerships, and ensuring our energy mix is both diverse and resilient. By building off the success of Plant Vogtle, we can make Georgia the place where innovators want to build, families want to work, and the world looks to for energy innovation. We've proven that Georgia can lead the nation on nuclear. Now, we have a choice: Stay where we are or build on our momentum to power the next generation of growth and prosperity. Reliable, affordable energy isn't a partisan issue — it's a Georgia issue. If we get this right, we'll keep our state strong, our economy thriving and our future bright for generations to come. Let's seize this moment together.