Atlanta's AmericasMart sets the fashion trends months in advance

Downtown Atlanta is home to one of the largest apparel markets in the U.S. AmericasMart is a hidden world where thousands of brands and tens of thousands of annual visitors converge. The multistory complex offers everything from wholesale clothing to custom fine jewelry and plays a crucial role in shaping what consumers see in boutiques nationwide. AJC reporter Zachary Hansen and producer Hallease Narvaez take us beyond the racks to learn how the store influences your closet seasons ahead of time.

1:46