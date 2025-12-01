News

Atlanta's AmericasMart sets the fashion trends months in advance

Downtown Atlanta is home to one of the largest apparel markets in the U.S. AmericasMart is a hidden world where thousands of brands and tens of thousands of annual visitors converge. The multistory complex offers everything from wholesale clothing to custom fine jewelry and plays a crucial role in shaping what consumers see in boutiques nationwide. AJC reporter Zachary Hansen and producer Hallease Narvaez take us beyond the racks to learn how the store influences your closet seasons ahead of time.

1:46
AJC | 1 hour ago

AmericasMart aims to help boutiques grapple with tariffs

$21B data center proposal aims to become one of Georgia’s largest

Microsoft’s newest AI ‘superfactory’ opens at sprawling Fayetteville campus

Today's Video Headlines

1h ago
Why quarter zips are becoming a symbol of identity for young Black men

How a missing condom jumpstarted Mandii B's sex-positive podcast

In Georgia, picking wild fruit could cost you $1,000 — unless you go here

Nia Sioux, former 'Dance Moms' star, reveals the moment she almost quit

Nia Sioux opens up on the 'It's UATL' Podcast about Abby Lee Miller calling her Tootie on "Dance Moms" and how it shaped her journey.

Avize brings northern Italy to the South in delicious fashion

At Avize in Atlanta's west midtown, the Alps feel like they are in the South. Learn more about Avize from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.

How a Facebook comment about Charlie Kirk cost an Emory professor her job

Credits: AJC|Charlie Kirk Show/FB|Media Matters|Anna Kenney|Thomas Lake/AJC|The Hill|Greenville News|The Guardian|Iowa Public Radio|Buddy Carter/X|Leftism/X

Spelman art exhibit dares to redefine the history of American slavery

Liz Andrews, director of the Spelman Museum of Fine Art, says the exhibit "Repossessions" redefines the history of slavery. Credits: Brooke Leigh Howard/AJC