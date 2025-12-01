Atlanta's AmericasMart sets the fashion trends months in advance
Downtown Atlanta is home to one of the largest apparel markets in the U.S. AmericasMart is a hidden world where thousands of brands and tens of thousands of annual visitors converge. The multistory complex offers everything from wholesale clothing to custom fine jewelry and plays a crucial role in shaping what consumers see in boutiques nationwide. AJC reporter Zachary Hansen and producer Hallease Narvaez take us beyond the racks to learn how the store influences your closet seasons ahead of time.
Nia Sioux, former 'Dance Moms' star, reveals the moment she almost quit
Nia Sioux opens up on the 'It's UATL' Podcast about Abby Lee Miller calling her Tootie on "Dance Moms" and how it shaped her journey.
Avize brings northern Italy to the South in delicious fashion
At Avize in Atlanta's west midtown, the Alps feel like they are in the South. Learn more about Avize from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.
How a Facebook comment about Charlie Kirk cost an Emory professor her job
Credits: AJC|Charlie Kirk Show/FB|Media Matters|Anna Kenney|Thomas Lake/AJC|The Hill|Greenville News|The Guardian|Iowa Public Radio|Buddy Carter/X|Leftism/X
Spelman art exhibit dares to redefine the history of American slavery
Liz Andrews, director of the Spelman Museum of Fine Art, says the exhibit "Repossessions" redefines the history of slavery. Credits: Brooke Leigh Howard/AJC