Why Atlanta airport security lines are so long right now

The wait in south checkpoint's security lines isn't long at all early Sunday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (David Aaro/AJC)

A live look at estimated security wait times at the world’s busiest airport

But to help passengers plan, the airport does provide live, updating wait time estimates on its website, based on data collected by Swiss technology company Xovis.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport handled about 108 million passengers in 2024, but a large portion are connecting travelers who do not pass through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

One of the top customer service challenges for the world’s busiest airport is security wait times .

The Xovis system uses sensors that detect how many people are in line and predict how long the wait time will be based on the inflow and outflow rate, number of lanes open and other factors. The Xovis system uses sensors that detect how many people are in line and predict how long the wait time will be based on the inflow and outflow rate, number of lanes open and other factors.

However, these are only estimates and have limitations. If lines stretch past the physical sensors, for example, the system will not be able to calculate longer wait times.

Hartsfield-Jackson has been using the Xovis passenger wait time reporting system for about six years.