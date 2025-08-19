News

What’s a 'micro-retirement' and why are more Americans taking one?

Micro-retirement is the latest buzzword in work culture, but is it really a new concept or just a fresh label for taking time off? Once described by Tim Ferriss as “mini-retirements” in "The 4-Hour Workweek", the idea involves stepping away from your job for a few months to recharge, explore passions, or simply rest. Credits: AJC | Prelinger Archives | “The 4-Hour Work Week”/Tim Ferriss|dodgewoodall, motivationalviraltv, anaisfelt, lizwizdom, kaleslaw3 / TikTok | Hallease / YouTube

2:19