error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Exclusive: In Savannah, ICE rides shotgun with local police to find and arrest immigrants

News

What’s a 'micro-retirement' and why are more Americans taking one?

Micro-retirement is the latest buzzword in work culture, but is it really a new concept or just a fresh label for taking time off? Once described by Tim Ferriss as “mini-retirements” in "The 4-Hour Workweek", the idea involves stepping away from your job for a few months to recharge, explore passions, or simply rest. Credits: AJC | Prelinger Archives | “The 4-Hour Work Week”/Tim Ferriss|dodgewoodall, motivationalviraltv, anaisfelt, lizwizdom, kaleslaw3 / TikTok | Hallease / YouTube

2:19
AJC |48 minutes ago
Placeholder Image
Why women-owned small businesses are booming in Atlanta
Placeholder Image
Georgia falls short in latest retirement rankings; health care top concern
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Unemployment in Georgia is down, but so is the labor force. Why?

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
2:06

What is Georgia's new wrongful conviction compensation law?

Credit:AJC|WTVM|Athens-Clarke Co./YT|Columbus Ledger-Enquirer|GA Senate/Vimeo|John Spink/AJC|Columbus PD|GA Dept. of Corr.|Ashley Debelbot/FB|GA Innocence Proj.

Placeholder Image
2:45

Georgia parents of D.C. plane crash victim demand aviation safety reform

Months after the deadly D.C. plane and U.S. Army helicopter crash, parents of one of the pilots are advocating for aviation safety reform. Credits: AJC|NBC|NTSB

Placeholder Image
2:08

Professional arm wrestling is bigger and buffer than ever in Georgia

Arm wrestling takes hold in Georgia. Credit: AJC | Eastside Arm Wrestling / YT | goldsarm.com | thearmwrestlingarchives.com| CNN | World Armwrestling Federation

Placeholder Image
0:45

CDC shooter’s father called 911 multiple times the day of shooting

Kenneth White was worried his son was the CDC shooter and called 911 multiple times. Credits: AJC | Finn Jacobson | Cobb County 911 | Rosana Hughes / AJC

More From News

Placeholder Image
2:06

What is Georgia's new wrongful conviction compensation law?

Credit:AJC|WTVM|Athens-Clarke Co./YT|Columbus Ledger-Enquirer|GA Senate/Vimeo|John Spink/AJC|Columbus PD|GA Dept. of Corr.|Ashley Debelbot/FB|GA Innocence Proj.

Placeholder Image
2:45

Georgia parents of D.C. plane crash victim demand aviation safety reform in Washington

Months after the deadly D.C. plane and U.S. Army helicopter crash, parents of one of the pilots are advocating for aviation safety reform. Credits: AJC|NBC|NTSB

Placeholder Image
2:08

Professional arm wrestling is bigger and buffer than ever in Georgia

Arm wrestling takes hold in Georgia. Credit: AJC | Eastside Arm Wrestling / YT | goldsarm.com | thearmwrestlingarchives.com| CNN | World Armwrestling Federation

Placeholder Image
0:45

CDC shooter’s father called 911 multiple times the day of shooting

Kenneth White was worried his son was the CDC shooter and called 911 multiple times. Credits: AJC | Finn Jacobson | Cobb County 911 | Rosana Hughes / AJC