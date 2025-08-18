error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

What is Georgia's new wrongful conviction compensation law?

Georgia’s new wrongful conviction compensation law entitles people to $75,000 for each year they wrongfully spent behind bars, and $100,000 per year for time spent on death row. But receiving that money isn’t automatic. The law replaces Georgia’s old system, which required navigating the highly politicized world of the General Assembly and often led to wildly inconsistent awards, if they were granted at all. Two people who could be impacted by the law are Ashley Jordan and Albert Debelbot — a Columbus couple who spent 12 years in prison for the death of their newborn daughter before ultimately having their convictions overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court. Their story is at the center of the new season of the AJC’s true crime podcast, “Breakdown.” The AJC’s Tamar Hallerman explains how the law works and the questions that remain about its implementation. Credits: AJC | WTVM | Athens-Clarke County/YouTube | Columbus Ledger-Enquirer | Georgia Senate/Vimeo | John Spink/AJC | Columbus Police Department | Georgia Department of Corrections | Mike Haskey, Darrell Roaden/Columbus Ledger-Enquirer | Ashley Debelbot/Facebook | Georgia Innocence Project

Georgia builds new system to compensate wrongfully convicted
New Georgia laws affect transgender rights, IVF and underage access to porn

What is Georgia's new wrongful conviction compensation law?

Georgia parents of D.C. plane crash victim demand aviation safety reform

Months after the deadly D.C. plane and U.S. Army helicopter crash, parents of one of the pilots are advocating for aviation safety reform. Credits: AJC|NBC|NTSB

Professional arm wrestling is bigger and buffer than ever in Georgia

Arm wrestling takes hold in Georgia. Credit: AJC | Eastside Arm Wrestling / YT | goldsarm.com | thearmwrestlingarchives.com| CNN | World Armwrestling Federation

CDC shooter’s father called 911 multiple times the day of shooting

Kenneth White was worried his son was the CDC shooter and called 911 multiple times. Credits: AJC | Finn Jacobson | Cobb County 911 | Rosana Hughes / AJC

Georgia parents of D.C. plane crash victim demand aviation safety reform in Washington

Professional arm wrestling is bigger and buffer than ever in Georgia

Arm wrestling takes hold in Georgia. Credit: AJC | Eastside Arm Wrestling / YT | goldsarm.com | thearmwrestlingarchives.com| CNN | World Armwrestling Federation

CDC shooter’s father called 911 multiple times the day of shooting

Kenneth White was worried his son was the CDC shooter and called 911 multiple times. Credits: AJC | Finn Jacobson | Cobb County 911 | Rosana Hughes / AJC

Police officer David Rose gave moving speech months before CDC shooting

Months before his death, Officer David Rose spoke as class leader at the DeKalb County Police Department's 138th academy graduation. Credits: DeKalbCountyGov/YT