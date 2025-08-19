News

Chessboxing enters the ring of the eccentric sports world

What happens when you combine the strategy of chess with the intensity of boxing? In the rising sport of chessboxing, competitors face each other in alternating rounds of the two until the match ends in checkmate or knockout. As Team USA prepares for the 2025 World Chessboxing Championship, AJC’s Jason Armesto visits the Decatur Boxing Club to watch matches and learn about the sport’s history. Credits: AJC | Chessboxing/YouTube | FirstSaturday.hu | Harlem Globetrotters | Froid Équateur by Enki Bilal

1:56