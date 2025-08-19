error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Chessboxing enters the ring of the eccentric sports world

What happens when you combine the strategy of chess with the intensity of boxing? In the rising sport of chessboxing, competitors face each other in alternating rounds of the two until the match ends in checkmate or knockout. As Team USA prepares for the 2025 World Chessboxing Championship, AJC’s Jason Armesto visits the Decatur Boxing Club to watch matches and learn about the sport’s history. Credits: AJC | Chessboxing/YouTube | FirstSaturday.hu | Harlem Globetrotters | Froid Équateur by Enki Bilal

AJC |18 hours ago
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Buford didn’t need $62M football palace, but city leaders wanted it
Credit: Photo courtesy of USA Baseball

She was an All-American at UGA. Now, she’s carving her path in pro baseball.

What is Georgia's new wrongful conviction compensation law?

Credit:AJC|WTVM|Athens-Clarke Co./YT|Columbus Ledger-Enquirer|GA Senate/Vimeo|John Spink/AJC|Columbus PD|GA Dept. of Corr.|Ashley Debelbot/FB|GA Innocence Proj.

Professional arm wrestling is bigger and buffer than ever in Georgia

Arm wrestling takes hold in Georgia. Credit: AJC | Eastside Arm Wrestling / YT | goldsarm.com | thearmwrestlingarchives.com| CNN | World Armwrestling Federation

Georgia parents of D.C. plane crash victim demand aviation safety reform in Washington

Months after the deadly D.C. plane and U.S. Army helicopter crash, parents of one of the pilots are advocating for aviation safety reform. Credits: AJC|NBC|NTSB

