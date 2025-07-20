error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Smuggled animals get a second life at Atlanta's zoo and aquarium

When exotic animals are confiscated at the Atlanta airport, where do they go? Sometimes, they find a new home locally at Zoo Atlanta or the Georgia Aquarium. The illegal wildlife trade is estimated to be a $7 billion to $23 billion industry. Demand is booming, but the aquarium and zoo work hand in hand with Atlanta ports to process the confiscated creatures. The AJC's Fraser Jones follows the trail of illegally smuggled wildlife and how the zoo and aquarium give the animals their second life.

1:52
AJC |16 minutes ago

2:21

The behind the scenes world of catching smuggled animals at the airport

Over 50,000 smuggled animals entered the U.S. in the last decade. Credit: AJC|NPR|@TSA_Northeast/X|“The Terminal"/DreamWorks Pictures|U.S. FWS||Georgia Aquarium

1:39
She was told to call her wine instructor ‘master.’ So she built her own table

Tahiirah Habibi founded "The Hue Society" to make wine inclusive for people of color — proving purpose, joy, and community matter more than tradition.

1:24
FROM UATL

Atlanta artist paints MLB All-Star mural honoring Hank Aaron in Summerhill

Commissioned for the MLB All-Star Game, the mural celebrates Summerhill’s legacy. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Jim Alexander, Walter Stricklin / AJC

2:21

1:06

Chaos unfolds on MARTA escalator after Beyoncé’s Atlanta concert

Chaos broke out on an escalator at Atlanta’s Vine City MARTA station after a Beyoncé concert, leaving at least 11 people injured. Credits: MARTA passenger

1:43

Andrew Young shares how Atlanta built the world's busiest airport

Andrew Young talks with AJC’s Andrew Morse about how Atlanta’s airport became the world’s busiest — and the funding that made it possible.

1:13

Daytime fireball stuns Georgians as meteor leaves rare space debris

Credit: AJC|Covington-Newton 911|Henry Co. 911/Emerg. Mgt.|Anna Sparks|Josh Grant|AMS|Brannon H|David & Anita Roche|Alicia Gray Loughner|NASA|NEXLAB/COD|NOAA|