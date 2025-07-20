News

Smuggled animals get a second life at Atlanta's zoo and aquarium

When exotic animals are confiscated at the Atlanta airport, where do they go? Sometimes, they find a new home locally at Zoo Atlanta or the Georgia Aquarium. The illegal wildlife trade is estimated to be a $7 billion to $23 billion industry. Demand is booming, but the aquarium and zoo work hand in hand with Atlanta ports to process the confiscated creatures. The AJC's Fraser Jones follows the trail of illegally smuggled wildlife and how the zoo and aquarium give the animals their second life.

1:52