News

Colleges can now directly pay athletes past and present. How could this transform sports?

The House settlement brings sweeping change for college sports, from allowing colleges to pay athletes directly to revenue sharing to granting $2.8 billion in back pay. After this seismic shift, numerous uncertainties follow: How will this affect smaller sports, what impact will roster limits have, and what will enforcement of the new name, image and likeness clearinghouse through Deloitte look like? Credits: AJC | IG: @cfbplayoff, @uconnwbb, @ou_softball, @ohiostatefb, @athletesorg, @cavindertwins, @cadeklubnik, @archmanning, @caitlinclark22, @quinn_ewers, @dayan.malave, @zurkeoo, @ramseygary_32, @luca.fickell, @cooper_flagg | Clemson | ESPN | Getty | Yahoo Sports | NPR | Sports Illustrated | Spotify: The Paul Finebaum Show | TikTok: @mcdonalds | YouTube: McDonald's, Kyle Millis | Cronkite News | AP | Front Office Sports | NIL-NCAA | CBS | ABC | Court News Ohio | Washington Times | On3

1:48