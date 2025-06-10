error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Colleges can now directly pay athletes past and present. How could this transform sports?

The House settlement brings sweeping change for college sports, from allowing colleges to pay athletes directly to revenue sharing to granting $2.8 billion in back pay. After this seismic shift, numerous uncertainties follow: How will this affect smaller sports, what impact will roster limits have, and what will enforcement of the new name, image and likeness clearinghouse through Deloitte look like? Credits: AJC | IG: @cfbplayoff, @uconnwbb, @ou_softball, @ohiostatefb, @athletesorg, @cavindertwins, @cadeklubnik, @archmanning, @caitlinclark22, @quinn_ewers, @dayan.malave, @zurkeoo, @ramseygary_32, @luca.fickell, @cooper_flagg | Clemson | ESPN | Getty | Yahoo Sports | NPR | Sports Illustrated | Spotify: The Paul Finebaum Show | TikTok: @mcdonalds | YouTube: McDonald's, Kyle Millis | Cronkite News | AP | Front Office Sports | NIL-NCAA | CBS | ABC | Court News Ohio | Washington Times | On3

1:48
AJC |9 hours ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

College athletes are good with NIL money, so maybe everyone else should be, too?
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

NIL deals remain scarce for GHSA athletes
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Proposed Georgia bill would exempt college students’ NIL earnings from state income tax

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:48

Colleges can now directly pay athletes. How could this transform sports?

Credit:AJC|@cfbplayoff/@uconnwbb/@ousoftball/@ohiostatefb|Clemson|ESPN|Getty|Yahoo|NPR|SI|McDonald's|KyleMillis|Cronkite|AP|FOS|NIL-NCAA|CBS|ABC|CNO|Wa.Ti|On3

Placeholder Image
10:02

Can oysters save a sinking island off Georgia's coast?

Sapelo Island’s Hogg Hummock, a town of Gullah Geechee descendants, is fighting for survival as sea levels rise. Credits: AJC | Save Our Legacy (SOLO) / YouTube

Placeholder Image
2:09
FROM UATL

How the Nature Gurlz are reclaiming history through healing walks

Cascade Springs, once a Civil War site, now hosts the Nature Gurlz. Credits: AJC | Marc Stewart | The Atlanta Inquirer

Placeholder Image
2:56

How a prominent southern city is still recovering after Hurricane Helene

Western North Carolina is still feeling the impact of Hurricane Helene. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina

More From News

Placeholder Image
0:13

Sapelo Oysters Loop - People

Sapelo Oysters Loop - People

Placeholder Image
0:10

Sapelo Oysters Loop - Landscape

Sapelo Oysters Loop - Landscape

Placeholder Image
10:02

Can oysters save a sinking island off Georgia's coast?

Sapelo Island’s Hogg Hummock, a town of Gullah Geechee descendants, is fighting for survival as sea levels rise. Credits: AJC | Save Our Legacy (SOLO) / YouTube

Placeholder Image
3:00

19-year-old college student released by ICE describes conditions in detention

Ximena Arias-Cristobal returns home after weeks in ICE detention. Credits: AJC | City of Dalton | Atlanta News First