Cola Wars: How Coca-Cola conquered the South and crushed the competition

Coca-Cola, born in an Atlanta pharmacy in 1886, has become one of the most recognized brands on the globe. Dr. John Pemberton’s original formula, once a medicinal tonic featuring wine and cocaine, evolved into the sweet, carbonated drink millions enjoy today and one of the South’s most iconic exports. But there is more to the brand’s popularity than just the secret recipe. Explore the rise of the $400 billion Coca-Cola empire, its rivalry with Pepsi and unforgettable moments like the infamous "New Coke" debacle. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Coca-Cola Company | Pepsi | CBS Evening News | PX11 News | CBC News | Parade | The Guardian | Justice.gov | This American Life | RC Cola | Dr. Pepper

2:53