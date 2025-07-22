Ontario Tourism Information Centre, 5355 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls, 1-800-668-2746. niagarafallstourism.com.

Nassau and Paradise Island, Bahamas

Atlantis Paradise Island ($260 and up) has served as a palatial getaway in the Bahamas since its opening in 1994, expanding in the ensuing years to include many water-based attractions and a large marine habitat, along with 5 miles of white sand beach. This summer, the Marine Life Camping Adventure provides a dusk-to-dawn experience — inspired by the nocturnal tourism trend — for those seeking adventure after dark. This experience allows guests to see the resort in a way they never have before, in a quiet glamping environment away from the hubbub of the casino and hotel complexes. With glow sticks in hand, you’ll go on a behind-the-scenes tour of Dolphin Cay, the resort’s marine habitat for rescued dolphins and sea lions, camp in luxurious climate-controlled tents on the sand and get an upclose encounter with the dolphins in a kayak. During downtime, roast s’mores at the beach bonfire and watch outdoor movies.

Across the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge from Paradise Island, the capital city of Nassau provides an authentic slice of Bahamian life. For an immersion into the culture of the islands, visit the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas, ($10) with galleries showcasing the works of historical and contemporary artists. For local flavor head to the section of Arawak Cay known as the Fish Fry, where multiple vendors serve seafood delicacies in a relaxed atmosphere. One spot that receives consistent high marks is Twin Brothers ($9 and up, known for its conch dishes and wide variety of daiquiris.

Nassau and Paradise Island Promotion Board, 242-327-2903. nassauparadiseisland.com

Greensboro

Lake Oconee, Georgia’s second-largest lake, is 80 miles from Atlanta, making for a quick getaway that feels a world away from the city. But while you’re there, don’t overlook “Lake Oconee’s Hometown,” as proclaimed by a mural on the side of a building in tiny downtown Greensboro (population 3,600). Just be aware, there are two sides to Greensboro. There’s the lake side, home to gated residential communities and the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee ($670 and up), and there’s the authentic small-town side, a place with deep agrarian roots where tractors still roll through town and you can dine on buttermilk pie at The Yesterday Cafe ($10.99 and up). They’re so tasty, Carrie Underwood ordered more than a hundred pies for her 2010 wedding at the Ritz. The restaurant closed in 2021 but has recently reopened.

Attractions include the Old Gaol, a small stone fortress with a gallows and dungeons built in 1807. Take a free self-guided tour by asking for the key at Genuine Georgia Artisan Marketplace on Main Street. Letting yourself into the old jail is about as Mayberry as a town can get. Be sure to press the button on the solar box outside to learn about the history of the structure and then continue along the solar box tour of town. On Aug. 14, the performing arts venue Festival Hall will host Atlanta’s Jazz Legacy Project, with an illuminating narrated performance honoring Ray Charles called "Ray Charles, Jazz + Soul = Genius" ($25).

Visit Downtown Greensboro, 102 N. East St., 706-453-7674. downtowngreensboroga.com .

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Above the tip of Michigan’s glove, Mackinac Island has been a time-honored summer destination for generations of travelers. They come for the relaxed pace of life on this car-free island where people get around via foot, bike and horse. Visitors arrive by ferry from the mainland. Grand Hotel ($450 and up, a Victorian-era white-columned behemoth that first opened in 1887, claims to have the world’s longest front porch. Before it shuts down for the season, the Grand throws its Endless Summer Celebration, with packages available Aug. 22-28. Included along with your room is breakfast and dinner, pool parties, a bike ride, a guided tour of the stables and museum, along with evening activities such as twilight golf and movie screenings on the front lawn.

Those interested in learning more about the island’s history can do so at Fort Mackinac and the Biddle House Native American Museum, both sites part of the Mackinac State Historic Parks ($10.50 and up). From its location on a bluff, the fort offers some of the best views on the island. Enjoy dinner and live music with a waterside view of the harbor at the Pink Pony ($17 and up) on Main Street in the downtown village. Even here, in the most heavily trafficked portion of the island, the loudest sounds you’re likely to hear are the clip-clop of horse hooves and the clanging of bike gears.

Mackinac Tourism Bureau, 7274 Main St., 1-800-454-5227. mackinacisland.org

Nashville, Tennessee

A lot has changed in Nashville since 2009 when the Hutton Hotel ($150 and up) first opened in a converted 1960s-era office building, including the Hutton itself. In the late aughts, it was considered Music City’s first lifestyle luxury boutique hotel. (The city has since blossomed with such properties.) Today, it’s fresh off an extensive renovation with amenities music fans will relish, like in-room record players, a library of vintage LPs and guitars on reserve for picking parties in your room. A highlight is the Hutton’s intimate and stylish on-site entertainment venue and craft cocktail lounge Analog, featuring rising acts and hitmakers like Post Malone and Dierks Bentley. The hotel’s convenient location near Music Row is a few blocks from Historic RCA Studio B — the “Home of 1,000 Hits” — now a museum operated by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum ($21.95 and up). Many songs you likely know by heart were recorded in Studio B, including pop and rock hits by Elvis Presley, the Everly Brothers and Roy Orbison. At the Hall of Fame’s main museum downtown, two new exhibits, Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker and American Currents: State of the Music, will run throughout the year and into 2026. Proving that Nashville isn’t just about country and pop, the Deep Tropics Music, Art and Style Festival takes place Aug. 15-16 spotlighting electronic dance and techno house music from acts around the globe in Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park downtown. Among this year’s headliners are Lane 8, Alison Wonderland and Riordan.

Nashville Visitor Center, 501 Broadway. 1-800-657-6910, visitmusiccity.com.