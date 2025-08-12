With hundreds of successful deployments, TekStream guarantees on-time and on-budget project delivery and is proud to have 98% customer retention.

Company employees have a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, long-term and short-term disability plans, and a 401K with an employee match. Wellness is a priority, and employees are offered a paid subscription to a wellness app and 24/7 support through it.

TekStream leadership and its employees are passionate about giving back to the community and those in need. The staff frequently participates in company-wide volunteer days, with recent focus on helping at the Atlanta Community Food Bank, a longtime partner. Employees are offered paid time off to give to the local community.

For more: tekstream.com

3. Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS)

Part of the Transwestern companies, Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) strives to add value for investors, owners and occupiers across all commercial property types.

Fueled by a holistic perspective of the real estate life cycle, agility and creativity are hallmarks of the company’s approach, while vast national resources and sound market intelligence underpin customized recommendations and property solutions.

Four dynamic, integrated companies make up the Transwestern enterprise, giving staff the perspective to think broadly, deeply and creatively about commercial real estate.

Clients and investors rely on the company for expertise that spans institutional and opportunistic investment, development, hospitality and brokerage and asset services.

The award-winning, collaborative culture empowers team members with resources and independence to work across boundaries in pursuit of innovative solutions, reinforcing a reputation for service excellence that translates to measurable results.

Through offices nationwide and alliance partners around the globe, the company positively impacts the built environment and its communities while fostering a work climate that champions career vitality for all.

For more information, go to transwestern.com.

4. Maudlin & Jenkins

The certified accounting and consulting firm Maudlin & Jenkins is considered one of the fastest-growing CPA firms in the country.

Headquartered in Atlanta and founded in 1918, the firm is recognized annually as a “Top 100 Accounting Firm” by Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today.

Maudlin & Jenkins is a leading provider of assurance, tax, consulting and advisory services and is known not only for its superior accounting and advisory services, but also for its emphasis on work-life balance for its employees, 580 globally, including 175 in the metro Atlanta region.

The company attributes the high employee satisfaction to its employee benefits plan, which includes discretionary PTO (personal time off), a flexible 40-hour workweek, continuing education support and remote working possibilities.

Maudlin & Jenkins also is committed to making a meaningful impact on the communities where it has 14 locations.

Company leaders have a vision for Maudlin & Jenkins: To be trusted advisers, earning trust and building respect through their consistent commitment to excellence, leadership and integrity.

In addition to regularly being recognized by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a regional Top Workplace, Maudlin & Jenkins’ Sarasota office is the 2025 Official Community’s Choice Awards winner.

The firm also has been rated as one of the best places to work in South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Birmingham.

Read more about the company at mjcpa.com.

5. Roadie

Roadie is a logistics management and crowdsourced delivery company founded in Atlanta in 2014 and acquired by United Parcel Service in 2021.

A wholly owned subsidiary of UPS, Roadie offers businesses fast and flexible logistics solutions for last-mile delivery. The company boasts that it has the capability of providing local deliveries to more than 97% of American households by providing access to 310,000 independent drivers nationwide.

Roadie is bringing to the market solutions that include local same-day delivery, distribution center-to-door delivery, out-of-the-box, bulky or oversized delivery, sustainable delivery options and returns.

To date, some of its deliveries have included a 125-gallon aquarium and a 7-foot Jar Jar Binks statue, taken across two states. Through Roadie, retailers of all sizes offer fast delivery for their customers, from Fortune 500s to local artisans. Drivers use Roadie to deliver mishandled baggage for major U.S. airlines too. Deliveries on Roadie’s platform range from lemons to lawnmowers, cupcakes to couches, paint to puppy food.

The company provides competitive pay and health benefits and a dynamic environment for its employees. Prior to the pandemic, that meant fully stocked kitchens, cold brew on nitro and a dog-friendly office. The company has since embraced the idea of a remote-first workplace, and it no longer has an office. Now, Roadie offers benefits such as student loan and tuition assistance, a work-from-home stipend, and generous PTO and leave policies.

To learn more, go to roadie.com.