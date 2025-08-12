“How many of you have a career?”
I love asking this question in workshops with employees. While a few raise their hands immediately, the majority often look at each other as if unsure. Even when working is done virtually, you can feel that cautious pause. But here’s the truth: Just by choosing to work, you’ve set yourself on a career path.
A career isn’t just a job; it’s a journey with purpose, meaning and direction. It’s a job with time-based context, reflecting both history and growth. A fulfilling career doesn’t only define what you do for a living — it defines who you are.
The comedian Chris Rock once said, “With a career, there is never enough time. With a job, there is always too much time.” It’s a sentiment that resonates, especially for those who feel stuck in what they consider “just a job.” For employers and managers, this distinction holds important insights.
Most organizations rely on a mix of routine, even menial, work — tasks that are repetitive, physical and often demanding. But does that mean it can’t be meaningful? I believe we can elevate almost any work conversation from job to career by understanding what drives each individual and connecting with their purpose.
Take Hector, our neighborhood window washer. A man in his 60s, he’s worked six to seven days a week for decades, handling ladders and scrubbing windows, rain or shine. But what stands out about Hector is his smile and the genuine joy he finds in his work. He knows his clients by name and treats every window he cleans with the same pride. For him, it’s not just about washing windows — it’s about giving families a fresh perspective. Hector’s job is cleaning; his career is building community.
My father spent over 30 years in the automotive industry, initially loving his work as a business manager for General Motors. But after leadership changes, those final years felt more like an endurance test toward retirement. He reached his pension goal, but his true purpose emerged only after retiring: to read every book that mattered to him — a “career” in lifelong learning that he pursued passionately to the end of his days.
I learned from my father’s experience. Watching him grind through those last years, I made a vow to never stay in a position that drained my soul. When my job at Exxon started feeling less like a career and more like a job, I moved on. That decision set me on a path to a role that’s given me almost limitless room to grow.
How can you keep your career on track, moving toward your goals? Here are some steps to consider:
- Do a happiness check: Are you genuinely happy and growing? Or are you just covering the bills? If it feels like a dead end, it’s time for a change.
- Find a career coach: If you have access to Catalytic Coaching, you’re ahead of the game. Your direct manager acts as a coach, guiding you through development. If you don’t, consider hiring an executive coach to help chart your path forward.
- Begin with the end in mind: Look inward and ask yourself fundamental questions like, “What do I really want to achieve?” Imagine the path to get there, and start taking steps.
- Find your special purpose: Aim for work that aligns with your talents and what you enjoy. Tools like Gallup’s CliftonStrengths and Marcus Buckingham’s StandOut Assessment can help you identify what drives you.
- Strategize for progress: If your current job doesn’t support your career aspirations, plan a path forward. Even small steps in the right direction — like moving to a different department — can set you on track.
- Execute the plan: Every job that doesn’t contribute to your goals is just procrastination. So, take action and make it count.
If you’re ever in an audience where I ask, “How many of you have a career?” I hope you’ll raise your hand proudly and confidently. Let’s all work toward careers, not just jobs, and build futures that make us proud.
Gary Markle is Chief Catalyst at Catalytic Coaching and senior business partner with Energage. Energage is the survey partner for AJC Top Workplaces.
