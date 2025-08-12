“I am heard. I am loved. I am prayed for. My ideas and opinions matter. I have the freedom to bounce ideas off of others/administration, and there is always follow-up, even if the answer is no.”

“I am doing work that I find essential and feel like I am truly making a positive impact on my little piece of the world.”

“I have the best job in the world. We operate as a family internally and externally.”

“I get to do work that matters and makes a difference in lives every day.”

“I am surrounded by co-workers and bosses who share my love for the Lord and work each day to honor Him wth their gifts in teaching students, loving them and partnering with parents for high-quality education. Aside from many specific reasons why I love my job, the headmaster and principal lead with excellence in all they do, and their leadership trickles down to each staff member. I trust them to make the right decisions for the teachers and students.”

“I am valued for what I contribute, and I have a strong sense that I am loved and cared for by my peers.”

“I am helping children grow up to be strong, self-confident adults who know who they are and whose they are. It is a great job.”

“I have the best job in the world. We operate as a family internally and externally.”

“I am well-supported and valued. I am allowed to be creative and make decisions based on my observations and expertise. I also feel like I am able to have true life/work balance.”

“... Student behavior is exemplary, teacher retention is more than 90% and parents are partners and supporters, not critics and enemies. I have an ample budget and the supplies I need to do my job well and engage students. I have opportunities for professional development that suit my particular area of teaching.”

“I enjoy working in an environment that promotes excellence, yet allows me to enjoy time with my family.”

“I believe in our mission, love my co-workers and feel loved and appreciated.”

“I feel supported, and the people I work with are always encouraging. It is a place where administration, teachers and parents work together for the students.”