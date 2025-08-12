Brasfield & Gorrie named Top Large Workplace

Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

There’s also a companywide passion to do a little bit better every day, whether it’s serving clients or caring for employees.

“There’s a challenge there that excites me,” Hunsberger said, “and motivates people in this organization to try to be the best that they can be.”

Brasfield & Gorrie is a nationally recognized construction contractor and its Atlanta office is consistently ranked as one of the region’s best places to work.

It ranked first among large businesses in the 2025 Top Workplaces survey sponsored by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its partner Energage.

The firm has been named a Top Workplace 11 times, including first-place rankings in 2024, 2022, and 2021.

“Most people in the company would say that people are what sets Brasfield & Gorrie apart, and it’s a testament to how we invest in people and the involvement around our communities,” said Wes Murrell, regional general superintendent.

Murrell has been with Brasfield & Gorrie for 24 years, and he and his family have developed deep friendships with coworkers and their families.

He appreciates the company’s focus on treating others well, both clients and employees.

Putting people first has been the guiding principle for Brasfield & Gorrie since Miller Gorrie founded the company in 1964 in Birmingham, Alabama. The headquarters remain in Birmingham, with 13 offices spread across eight states.

The Atlanta office opened in 1984 and has 845 employees. Keith Johnson serves as the president of the east group.

The multi-billion-dollar company is recognized as the 23rd top contractor nationally, according to Engineering News-Record.

Brasfield & Gorrie serves a broad range of clients in the health care, industrial, commercial and government sectors.

Signature buildings in Atlanta include Truist Park, the Georgia Aquarium, the College Football Hall of Fame and the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

As the company grows, office divisions and departments are kept to a manageable size, allowing everyone to get to know each other on a personal level because “relationships are built in small groups,” said Johnson.

“We try to have a small-company feel with large-company resources,” he said.

Brasfield & Gorrie offers design-build services and undertakes projects from the ground up, completing much of the craft work in-house with its workforce. The company handles concrete and site work for most projects.

“We believe and want to be true builders, and our people like to build. We don’t want to be just managers,” Murrell said.

The firm is also heavily invested in technology, with most projects built virtually before construction.

Drones, laser scanning and other technologies provide better outcomes for clients, Hunsberger said. Artificial intelligence enhances data analysis, resulting in increased productivity and efficiency.

“We’re trying to get better every day and see what (new technology) is coming down the pipeline and how we can be a leader in those spaces,” said Hunsberger.

Brasfield & Gorrie looks for ways to invest in its people.

An example is the position of personal development manager, whose role is to meet with employees, get to know them on a personal level, and ensure they are developing in all aspects of life.

The manager is there to help workers reach their professional or personal goals or be the confidant they can talk to when they face struggles.

“That’s been a huge game-changer for us in the culture of our office,” said Johnson.

In addition to standard health care benefits, Brasfield & Gorrie offers other perks, including pet insurance and support for managing care for children and seniors.

“We’re cognizant of the sandwich generation,” said Jodi Taylor, chief human resource officer.

There are mental health benefits and specialty help for identified health needs such as high blood pressure and musculoskeletal disorders.

Employees can make suggestions for additional benefits or any office concerns through the company’s One Percent Better program.

Johnson said suggestions are categorized, and each receives a response.

Brasfield & Gorrie also gives back to communities through volunteer service and donations.

Each department and division conducts charity work throughout the year, while the local office annually selects one organization to support.

“We’d like it to be more than just writing a check,” Johnson said. “We like for it to be a place where our people can go and serve during the year and help that organization and their clients.”

This year, employees built a Habitat for Humanity house from start to finish.

Taylor said people are happy to serve. She sought help from the IT department when one of the nonprofits she supports had a technology issue.

Not only did coworkers solve the problem, but they also provided additional help.

“That’s Brasfield & Gorrie,” said Taylor. “One little request became so much more. That is a microcosm of what happens in this company.”

Company name: Brasfield & Gorrie

What they do: Building construction

When started: 1964

Who is in charge, how long? Keith Johnson, East Group president since 2020.

Why do people want to work here? For more than six decades, we’ve maintained a unique company culture by investing in our people above all else. As our leadership often says, tools and plans don’t build buildings, people do. That’s why we’re always looking for innovative and supportive ways to ensure that our people are always top of mind — emotionally, physically, spiritually, professionally, and personally.

What do you do best? Build exceptional people, trusting relationships, great projects and strong communities

How many times as an AJC Top Workplace? 11