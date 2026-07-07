News Kick It: Argentina vs. Egypt Plus: Team USA postmortem.

By AJ Willingham 26 minutes ago Share

Wake up, it’s match day! Well, at least it is for Argentina and Egypt. For the United States, not so much. The Belgians were even wearing their fancy Magritte kits when they dealt the final blow(s). Ceci n’est pas un red card. Oh, it hurts! Let’s get to it. MATCH PREVIEW: A MEETING OF KINGS One thing about Argentina’s Lionel Messi is, he just looks like a guy. I mean that in a nice way. Sure, all normal-looking elite athletes resolve into massive gladiator forms when beheld up close, but from afar even soccer legends kinda blend in. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP) It’s been a fun time around Atlanta Stadium for the past three weeks, but now it’s a new level of real. Tuesday is the final day of the Round of 16, and we’ll soon have our eight teams for the World Cup quarterfinals. A little about Argentina Argentina are the reigning World Cup champions. They beat Spain for the title in the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

They beat Spain for the title in the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Two words: Lionel Messi. Heard of him? Living legend, top World Cup goal scorer of all time? At 39 years old, this is Messi’s final World Cup bid. Good thing he’s already got one under his belt.

🇦🇷 Poetic Argentina fact: The Argentine National Team is called “La Albiceleste,” or the “white and sky blue,” after their iconic jerseys which mirror the Argentinian flag. A little about Egypt Egypt is making a historic run. This is Egypt’s fourth World Cup, and definitely its most successful. The team notched its first World Cup win ever earlier in the tournament against New Zealand, then another against Australia.

This is Egypt’s fourth World Cup, and definitely its most successful. The team notched its first World Cup win ever earlier in the tournament against New Zealand, then another against Australia. Two words: Mo Salah. He’s Egypt’s answer to Messi. Salah holds goal scoring records in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, and is all-around Egypt’s golden son. 🇪🇬 Poetic Egypt fact: The Egyptian National Team is nicknamed “The Pharaohs,” because of course they are, why would they not be? ⚽ READ MORE: Egypt looking to continue its historic run

What to watch for Tuesday’s match is actually the first time Messi and Salah will meet in international play.

Argentina is favored, but that’s not the whole story. Argentina is ranked No. 2 on FIFA’s world rankings, and Egypt is No. 24. However, La Albiceleste got a mighty scare last week when they scraped by 64-ranked Cape Verde in a dramatic 3-2 match. They aren’t the only team that’s faced lower-ranked opponents and found the task much harder than anticipated.

MATCH DETAILS Egypt’s Mo Salah has met the moment in his country’s best World Cup appearance. (Sam Hodde/AP) Match time: Noon at Atlanta Stadium. Doors open three hours before start time. Weather: Hot and humid, what’s new? It will be about 85 degrees by match start, and around 90 when it ends. A SAD DAY FOR TEAM USA U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese was straight up not having a good time during the Belgium match. (Ted S. Warren/AP) The U.S. men’s national team lost to Belgium on Monday in an entirely forgettable match full of errors and somehow more painful than even the 4-1 final score suggests. None of it felt good from the beginning. A recap of the red card scandal that preceded the match: U.S. striker Folarin Balogun was issued a controversial red card during the USMNT’s Round of 32 game against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Red cards render a player ineligible for their team’s next match. That’s a big deal, since Balogun is an extremely important player and top goal scorer for the U.S.

Surprise! A few days later FIFA says they suspended Balogun’s red card, freeing him up to play against Belgium.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, publicly said he called FIFA and asked them to take another look at Balogun’s red card.

Such political interference is, for many reasons, a very big no-no in the sport. FIFA said Trump’s actions didn’t influence their decision, but Trump and his inner circle continued to talk about it as if Trump had tangible influence.

Anyway, by the time Team USA took to the pitch in Seattle, they had lots of new critics. Things didn’t get any better from there. 🇺🇸 R.I.P ‘Country Roads:’ How the Denver hit became the USMNT’s unofficial anthem A VERY FUNNY QUOTE Metro Atlanta's employers have a unique opportunity this summer. Keep your offices open. Encourage your teams to commute as usual by car or MARTA and let them experience a global moment happening across our region. - Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber Atlanta has actually done a good job managing World Cup traffic through planning, strategic closures, lane finagling and other best practices. Lots of companies have helped ease the crush by letting employees work from home on match days. However, Metro Atlanta Chamber CEO Katie Kirkpatrick says “enjoying the World Cup atmosphere” and “trying to get to work on time” can be contemporaneous activities. 🚇 READ MORE: How commuters, companies are handling World Cup traffic