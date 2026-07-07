News

Kick It: Argentina vs. Egypt

Plus: Team USA postmortem.
By
26 minutes ago

Wake up, it’s match day! Well, at least it is for Argentina and Egypt. For the United States, not so much. The Belgians were even wearing their fancy Magritte kits when they dealt the final blow(s). Ceci n’est pas un red card. Oh, it hurts!

Let’s get to it.

MATCH PREVIEW: A MEETING OF KINGS

One thing about Argentina’s Lionel Messi is, he just looks like a guy. I mean that in a nice way. Sure, all normal-looking elite athletes resolve into massive gladiator forms when beheld up close, but from afar even soccer legends kinda blend in. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
One thing about Argentina’s Lionel Messi is, he just looks like a guy. I mean that in a nice way. Sure, all normal-looking elite athletes resolve into massive gladiator forms when beheld up close, but from afar even soccer legends kinda blend in. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

It’s been a fun time around Atlanta Stadium for the past three weeks, but now it’s a new level of real.

Tuesday is the final day of the Round of 16, and we’ll soon have our eight teams for the World Cup quarterfinals.

A little about Argentina

🇦🇷 Poetic Argentina fact: The Argentine National Team is called “La Albiceleste,” or the “white and sky blue,” after their iconic jerseys which mirror the Argentinian flag.

A little about Egypt

🇪🇬 Poetic Egypt fact: The Egyptian National Team is nicknamed “The Pharaohs,” because of course they are, why would they not be?

⚽ READ MORE: Egypt looking to continue its historic run

What to watch for

MATCH DETAILS

Egypt’s Mo Salah has met the moment in his country’s best World Cup appearance. (Sam Hodde/AP)
Egypt’s Mo Salah has met the moment in his country’s best World Cup appearance. (Sam Hodde/AP)

Match time: Noon at Atlanta Stadium. Doors open three hours before start time.

Weather: Hot and humid, what’s new? It will be about 85 degrees by match start, and around 90 when it ends.

A SAD DAY FOR TEAM USA

U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese was straight up not having a good time during the Belgium match. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese was straight up not having a good time during the Belgium match. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

The U.S. men’s national team lost to Belgium on Monday in an entirely forgettable match full of errors and somehow more painful than even the 4-1 final score suggests.

None of it felt good from the beginning. A recap of the red card scandal that preceded the match:

Anyway, by the time Team USA took to the pitch in Seattle, they had lots of new critics. Things didn’t get any better from there.

🇺🇸 R.I.P ‘Country Roads:’ How the Denver hit became the USMNT’s unofficial anthem

A VERY FUNNY QUOTE

Metro Atlanta's employers have a unique opportunity this summer. Keep your offices open. Encourage your teams to commute as usual by car or MARTA and let them experience a global moment happening across our region.

- Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber

Atlanta has actually done a good job managing World Cup traffic through planning, strategic closures, lane finagling and other best practices. Lots of companies have helped ease the crush by letting employees work from home on match days.

However, Metro Atlanta Chamber CEO Katie Kirkpatrick says “enjoying the World Cup atmosphere” and “trying to get to work on time” can be contemporaneous activities.

🚇 READ MORE: How commuters, companies are handling World Cup traffic

OTHER THINGS TO KNOW

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aw, thanks England! England fans couldn’t stop complimenting Atlanta Stadium when they were in town to see England beat Congo in the Round of 32. One of their biggest raves? The industrial-grade air conditioning.

🟥 The other red card controversy: Refs are handing out red cards when players cover their mouths. The practice may seem strange, but it’s to prevent racist or abusive language between players.

Who’s up next?

Atlanta’s last World Cup match is July 15. It’s a semifinal, so good luck getting last-minute tickets for less than the cost of a midsized sedan.

The potential teams are:

Team 1: Norway or England

Team 2: It will be a lot easier to say after today’s games are over, but it’s winner of (Argentina or Egypt) vs. (Switzerland or Colombia)

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It. Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line.

Until next time.