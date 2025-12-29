Things to do What to do if you’re staying in for New Year’s this year Here are some fun things to do at home for New Year’s

A surprising number of folks polled opted for a chill New Year’s Eve last year. An Associated Press poll done with the University of Chicago found that only 5% of Americans planned to spend the holiday at a large social gathering, with the rest opting to spend the night at home. If you have similar plans this New Year’s Eve, there are some exciting ways to spend the night.

RELATED 8 unique New Year’s traditions Game night Game nights can be known for being a slow way to spend an evening, which is just what you need for an all-nighter like New Year’s Eve. Bring out all the games in your house or choose a time-consuming one you typically skip and let the games begin. You’ll go into the new year laughing and scheming with the ones you love. Cook an elaborate meal Maybe there’s a meal you saved on Pinterest months ago that you’ve never had the time to make. Or perhaps there’s a global cuisine you’ve always meant to try your hand at but never did. New Year’s Eve is the perfect night to test out long dormant cooking skills with a brand new meal, ready to eat before the clock strikes midnight. If you’re feeling extra fancy, make multiple courses and a new cocktail.

Movie marathon These days, most of your favorite movies and franchises are streaming somewhere on the internet. Take advantage and spend your New Year’s night having a movie marathon.