What to do if you’re staying in for New Year’s this year

Here are some fun things to do at home for New Year’s
By Morayo OgunbayoUpdated 3 hours ago
A surprising number of folks polled opted for a chill New Year’s Eve last year. An Associated Press poll done with the University of Chicago found that only 5% of Americans planned to spend the holiday at a large social gathering, with the rest opting to spend the night at home.
If you have similar plans this New Year’s Eve, there are some exciting ways to spend the night.
Game night
Game nights can be known for being a slow way to spend an evening, which is just what you need for an all-nighter like New Year’s Eve.
Bring out all the games in your house or choose a time-consuming one you typically skip and let the games begin. You’ll go into the new year laughing and scheming with the ones you love.
Cook an elaborate meal
Maybe there’s a meal you saved on Pinterest months ago that you’ve never had the time to make. Or perhaps there’s a global cuisine you’ve always meant to try your hand at but never did. New Year’s Eve is the perfect night to test out long dormant cooking skills with a brand new meal, ready to eat before the clock strikes midnight.
If you’re feeling extra fancy, make multiple courses and a new cocktail.
Movie marathon
These days, most of your favorite movies and franchises are streaming somewhere on the internet. Take advantage and spend your New Year’s night having a movie marathon.
Pick a franchise like “Harry Potter” or “The Hunger Games”. And if you want to be creative, choose a theme for your movie night and watch them as you wait for 2025 to ring in.
Have a dance party
If you still want to dance this New Year’s Eve but also want to skip the long lines at the clubs, have a dance party at home. Create a playlist with all of your favorite songs from this year, and maybe some old favorites.
You and your group can dance the night away without worrying about the DJ, because you’re the DJ.
Reorganize your home
For many, the new year is about growth and change, and there’s no better way to usher that in than with organizing your space.
Choose one room in your house you’ve spent the whole year fretting over, or if you’re feeling particularly productive, sweep your way through your entire house and renew for the new year.
Morayo Ogunbayo is a Health and Wellness reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, covering the stories Georgians need to know to stay healthy and informed.
