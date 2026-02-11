Things to do 12 metro Atlanta arts events to look forward to in the coming week Highlights include Atlanta Ballet’s ‘Giselle,’ Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and a ‘Broadway Sideways’ concert. Atlanta Ballet will perform “Giselle” from Friday to Sunday at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (Courtesy of Atlanta Ballet/Kim Kenney)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

From visual arts to music to theater, the metro Atlanta area has an active arts scene offering something for nearly everyone. Happenings this upcoming week include Atlanta Ballet performing “Giselle” at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performances at the Fox Theatre and a “Broadway Sideways” concert by the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and Atlanta Women’s Chorus at the Breman. The following 12 events will help you explore Atlanta’s arts and culture in the upcoming week. “Romeo and Juliet”

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse performs its 23rd anniversary production of William Shakespeare’s iconic, tragic story of young lovers and feuding families. The cast and crew will participate in a free after-show Q&A on Sunday. Continuing Friday-Sunday through March 1. $20-$35. Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299, shakespearetavern.com . The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox Theatre from Wednesday to Sunday. (Courtesy of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater) Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre

RELATED New artistic director Alicia Graf Mack ready to move Alvin Ailey boldly forward The acclaimed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox Theatre to perform new works along with cherished audience favorites.

Wednesday-Sunday. $51.25-$110. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org . Design Conversation: Worn With Purpose Keyed to the Museum of Design Atlanta’s exhibition “THE HOODIE: Identity. Power. Protest.,” which you can explore, attend a conversation about how designers, artists and collectives use hoodies to tell stories, take a stand and shape the city from the ground up. Moderated by the museum’s first designer-in-residence, David Tann of Tantrum Agency, panelists include Chilly-O, Kultured Misfits and Grady Baby. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. $20. Museum of Design Atlanta, 1315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-979-6455. museumofdesign.org . Puppeteer Tom Lee, joined by musicians Lisa Kaplan and Matthew Duvall, creates “Mirrored Pool,” an immersive puppetry performance from Thursday to Feb. 22 at the Center for Puppetry Arts. (Courtesy of the Center for Puppetry Arts)

“The Mirrored Pool” Puppeteer Tom Lee and musicians Lisa Kaplan and Matthew Duvall (co-founders of the Grammy Award-winning ensemble Eighth Blackbird) combine to create an immersive performance that invites audiences to reflect on humanity’s place in the cosmos. A special opening event includes a performance of Sanbaso, a Japanese ritual dance, and a meet-and-greet with the artist. Thursday special opening night event; with regular performances Friday-Sunday and Feb. 19-22. $20 opening night, $18.70-$23.80 regular performances. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW (at 18th Street), Atlanta. 404-873-3391, puppet.org . “Love & Passion Featuring ‘Carmen’” This Gwinnett Ballet performance opens with a series of romantic pas de deux followed by Bizet’s fiery ballet of “Carmen,” choreographed by Atlanta artist Michael Garrison.

7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. $32.35 and up. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243, gwinnettballet.org . “Giselle” “Giselle,” one of ballet’s most iconic romantic ghost stories, will be performed by the Atlanta Ballet with the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra. Friday-Sunday. $67 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852, cobbenergycentre.com . HeARTs Party: Dark Edition

The Atlanta School of Burlesque will perform a smoldering performance during this evening of art and romance that also includes guided tours exploring desire in the High Museum's collection, a chocolate tasting, dancing to a performance by musician Jon Cole and art moments that let guests create calligraphy, bookmarks and printed cards. 6-10 p.m. Friday. $55. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org . "This Is Not That: Peter Lynch" Sandler Hudson Gallery hosts an opening reception, artist talk and solo exhibition by London artist Peter Lynch, curated by Pujan Gandhi. The exhibition includes London's signature paintings as well as works on paper. 6-8 p.m. Friday opening reception; artist talk 2 p.m. Saturday; exhibition continuing through March 28. Sandler Hudson Gallery, 739 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-817-3300, facebook.com/sandlerhudson.

Beau McCall: “Divas, Blues and Memories” opening night, talk and exhibition The Hammonds House Museum exhibition displays Beau McCall’s collages and button-encrusted works curated by Souleo. Opening night is followed by an talk featuring McCall, Souleo and Hammonds House artistic chair Halima Taha. 6:30-9 p.m. Friday opening night, 1-3 p.m. Saturday artist talk. Exhibition continues through June 28. Hammonds House Museum, 503 Peeples St. SW, Atlanta. 404-612-9418. facebook.com/HammondsHouseMuseum . Looking for Love in Little Five Points: An Immersive Experience A heart mural by @whoisrolf will be unveiled, and Little Five Points becomes the stage for an immersive sci-fi love story that takes audiences on two intersecting journeys through live performances, neighborhood businesses and hidden clues.

5-6 p.m. mural unveiling and opening celebration; immersive experience 6:30-7:30 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. Saturday. $40. 484 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. little5pointsofficial.com The Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus will perform songs by Jewish Broadway legends in "Broadway Sideways" at the Breman on Sunday. (Courtesy of Dan Lax) "Broadway Sideways" Voices of Note and the Breman present this concert featuring songs by Jewish Broadway legends and performed by singers from the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus. A free dessert reception will follow the program. 3-5 p.m. Sunday. $30 general admission, $45 VIP. The Breman, 1440 Spring St. NW (at 18th Street), Atlanta. 678-222-3700, thebreman.org .