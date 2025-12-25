Opinion As new year begins, do not worry about tomorrow; just control what you can We all like to worry about tomorrow. Confronting mortality (as my family has) helps us focus on today. "We are only almost to 2026. We cannot control what comes. We can prepare, though. That preparation should be here, in the community in which you are reading these words," writes Erick Erickson. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Erick Erickson – AJC Contributor 6 hours ago link copied

As we head into a new year, the memes on social media about how awful 2025 has been have started in earnest. People just assume 2026 will be better. Not to be a pessimist, but everyone seems to build up false hope for the coming year. As we arrive at the end of this year, in the midst of the Christmas season, perhaps we should note Jesus’ own words. “Therefore, do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.” Matthew 6:34 (ESV).

Some translations would say “do not worry about tomorrow.” It is advice for us all. I am an evangelical Christian. Scripture is the inerrant word of God. I believe Christ was born of a virgin in a manger, that he lived a perfect life, that he died a terrible death and that he rose again. Although that belief is still the majority belief in the country and celebrated by more than 1 billion people globally, it is not just a diminishing view, but in much of sophisticated society people would argue only a fool would believe it. Count me a fool. RELATED Opinion: A year after my mother’s death, I found my way back with a grief retreat My wife’s cancer diagnosis changed our family’s perspective on life But also let me deal with reality. Erick Erickson But also let me deal with reality.

A few days before Christmas in 2006, a biopsy of my wife's lungs was misdiagnosed and she was given six months to live. Our daughter was only 1 year old at the time. That misdiagnosis was a Christmas gift because, without it, 10 years later we would not have known my wife had lung cancer. Doctors at the Mayo Clinic, who confirmed the condition was benign in 2006, by 2016 had enough research to know that benign conditions often metastases and called my wife to inform her. My wife has a genetic and incurable form of lung cancer. It is stage four. My family, each day, has a sword of Damocles hanging over us by a horse hair worrying the hair will snap and the sword will fall.

My wife’s mother died of cancer when my wife was young. In 2016, my wife was given two years to live. Two years ago, she held my hand as we watched our oldest graduate from high school. Now, our youngest is in his junior year and we hope my wife will be here for that graduation in 2027. We all like to worry about tomorrow. Confronting mortality helps us focus on today. We do not know what tomorrow will bring. This sword that dangles over my family helps us, most often, focus on the here and the now. It makes us focus on building memories. Here at Christmas this year, I can offer only gratitude for having my wife still with me. It is not always easy. She takes an oral chemotherapy daily. She often feels bad. She is susceptible to illness. As I write, she is just getting over the flu. COVID, last year, left her in bed for a week. Still, I would rather her with me than any present wrapped under the tree. Ironically, the specter of cancer forces me not to worry. Jesus says worrying is a sin. My brain tells me if I dwell on the worry, it will consume me. From that daily reality in the Erickson household, please just consider this: Tomorrow is mostly outside your control. Worrying about what is coming is a waste of energy. Instead, control what you can. Jesus also said to love your neighbor as yourself. You can control that. You can pour your energies into the lives of your community instead of worrying about tomorrow or the happenings of Washington. RELATED Opinion: For Georgia to move forward, we need strong nonprofits. Here’s how to help. We must seek to seek happiness by building community together In the post-COVID world, so many of us are more isolated than ever. Data constantly shows the people most involved in churches and community are the happiest. If you feel overwhelmed or miserable this season, go help the local food bank or soup kitchen. Volunteer in your community. Meet your neighbors where they are and do what you can to love them.