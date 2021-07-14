RECIPE: Savory Dutch baby is easy and impressive dinner dish

While you can certainly choose to fill your Dutch baby with meat (diced ham or rotisserie chicken are both effortless options), I like a vegetarian filling of fried chickpeas and arugula. It’s easy to prepare while the Dutch baby bakes — just make sure to give the chickpeas enough undisturbed cooking time to brown and crisp before stirring in the arugula.

The only real trick to the dish (if you could even call it a trick) is to ready the dinner table and your dinner guests before the Dutch baby is finished baking. Its dramatic height will begin shrinking immediately after it is removed from the oven, so you’ll want to serve it, in all its soufflé-like glory, as quickly as possible.