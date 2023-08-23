RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche

Food and Recipes
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
29 minutes ago
Light and refreshing, ceviche is a perfect dish for long, hot late-summer days and nights. You may have seen ceviche at a Caribbean cafe or beachfront bar while on vacation, but no vacation is needed to enjoy this flavorful dish. Served straight from the refrigerator, it’s a cool solution for a simple weeknight supper.

Ceviche, also spelled seviche or cebiche, is a dish containing raw seafood marinated in lemon or lime juice, or a combination of citrus juices. It is said to have originated in Peru and Ecuador, and variations of the dish exist across South America, Central America and Mexico, like this one, which adds fresh avocado.

The acidity of the citrus juice causes the proteins in the flesh to denature, or unwind, causing the uncooked fish and shellfish to take on the firm, opaque appearance and texture of cooked seafood, even though it is never heated.

Marinating times are important when making ceviche. Depending on the size of the fish pieces, you will need about 30 to 60 minutes for the citrus to “cook” the fish. In this recipe, we use smaller peeled and deveined shrimp that cook in a relatively short amount of time. Serve ceviche as soon as it’s finished marinating. Marinating the seafood for longer than two hours will change its texture, akin to pickling it.

The last point to consider: The citrus does not actually kill any bacteria, so you will want to make sure your seafood is impeccably fresh or fresh frozen. And do not keep your ceviche out at room temperature for more than two hours, according to best food safety practices.

To give this dish a dose of tropical flavor and flair, substitute mango salsa for the chunky salsa.

Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche

View Recipe
