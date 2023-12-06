Today’s recipe column was supposed to be about making easy, hands-free stroganoff in an Instant Pot.

I’ve made plenty of Instant Pot pasta dishes using dried semolina noodles, so I thought it would be easy. To adapt the idea to stroganoff, I tried putting meat, mushrooms, seasonings and egg noodles in the machine, covering with water, and cooking on high pressure for a few minutes. (Because an Instant Pot can take upwards of 20 minutes to hit high pressure, I needed to use this streamlined, dump-and-go method.) But even after running tests using different volumes of water and cooking times, I still ended up with mushy noodles, undercooked beef and splattered starchy water all over the countertop. Some dishes are just not intended to be cooked under pressure.

So I pivoted. I traded the Instant Pot for a Dutch oven and the beef, which needs a lengthy simmer to become tender, for more quick-cooking mushrooms. While a stovetop recipe requires more attention, I ended up happy with the change. I was able to build a bit more flavor by browning the mushrooms before adding the pasta. And, ironically, I could instantly determine when the pasta achieved a perfect al dente bite, unlike when I used the Instant Pot.