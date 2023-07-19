RECIPE: Make The Americano’s Wedge Salad

My girlfriends and I love wedge salads and the one at The Americano at the InterContinental in Buckhead is fabulous. I think it’s the dressing that makes the difference. Is that the secret? — Rachel Adams, Atlanta

The Americano bills itself as a steakhouse, so it’s almost de rigueur that a wedge salad would be part of the menu. When he sent over the recipe, executive chef Scott Conant wrote, “Our wedge salad is a riff on a steakhouse classic and whenever you’re doing that, I think it’s vital to hit the promise of what’s made it a classic and then make small tweaks to personalize the dish. This rendition delivers on both of these points.”

Baby iceberg lettuce is a miniature head of iceberg lettuce, weighing about 1/4 pound, and may be available at your grocery store. If you can’t find this small lettuce, use the tender heart of a larger head of iceberg.

The Americano’s Wedge Salad

Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing

Note: For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

From the menu of ... The Americano, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta; 404-946-9070, theamericanorestaurant.com/atlanta.

