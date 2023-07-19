BreakingNews
RECIPE: Make The Americano’s Wedge Salad

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
46 minutes ago
X

My girlfriends and I love wedge salads and the one at The Americano at the InterContinental in Buckhead is fabulous. I think it’s the dressing that makes the difference. Is that the secret? — Rachel Adams, Atlanta

The Americano bills itself as a steakhouse, so it’s almost de rigueur that a wedge salad would be part of the menu. When he sent over the recipe, executive chef Scott Conant wrote, “Our wedge salad is a riff on a steakhouse classic and whenever you’re doing that, I think it’s vital to hit the promise of what’s made it a classic and then make small tweaks to personalize the dish. This rendition delivers on both of these points.”

Baby iceberg lettuce is a miniature head of iceberg lettuce, weighing about 1/4 pound, and may be available at your grocery store. If you can’t find this small lettuce, use the tender heart of a larger head of iceberg.

The Americano’s Wedge Salad

View Recipe

Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing

View Recipe

Note: For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

From the menu of ... The Americano, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta; 404-946-9070, theamericanorestaurant.com/atlanta.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

