RECIPE: Make Butcher & Brew’s Frittata

Having Butcher & Brew down the street from where my brother and sister-in-law live has made it our new favorite place to gather with friends. We love everything on the brunch menu but especially the frittata. Will they share the recipe?

Susan Williams, Decatur

When Blake Hartley, culinary director for Butcher & Brew, sent the recipe, he told us, “What sets ours apart is the flavor from the sausage and sweetness from the onions. By having a high fan on the bake, you end up with an almost souffle-like texture to the frittata.” The restaurant often varies the frittata by incorporating seasonal vegetables such as broccolini, corn, peppers or leeks and fresh herbs such as dill and tarragon as garnishes.

The “high fan” Hartley is referring to is the fan from a convection oven. We tested the recipe with a conventional oven set at 400 degrees and it’s just as delicious, although it may not rise as high as it would if we had used convection.

If you don’t have a 6-inch ovenproof skillet for individual servings, you can double the recipe and make it in an 8- or 9-inch skillet, extending the baking time by about 5 minutes, and turn this into a dish to serve two.

The caramelized onions are something the restaurant makes in batches and uses for some stir-fry dishes as well as a garnish for burgers and sandwiches. To make your own, put a small amount of your choice of fat such as butter or a vegetable oil in a medium skillet and add sweet or yellow onions cut into 1/4-inch slices. Turn the heat to medium-high. After 2 minutes, stir the onions and turn the heat to medium-low. Continue cooking the onions, stirring often, until they have softened and browned to the color you prefer. This can take 30 minutes or more. Allow the onions to cool and store covered in the refrigerator up to four days. A 1/4-pound onion will yield about 4 tablespoons caramelized onions.

At the restaurant, the frittata is served with a mixed green salad dressed with seasonal vinaigrette.

Butcher & Brew’s Frittata

Note: For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

From the menu of . . . Butcher & Brew, Halcyon Forsyth, 6690 Town Square, Alpharetta. 770-559-0327, butcherandbrewshop.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

