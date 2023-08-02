RECIPE: Make Bona Fide Deluxe’s Pickled Beets

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
16 minutes ago
Who would think that beets would be our new favorite vegetable? My husband and I cannot get enough of the pickled beets at Bona Fide Deluxe. They’re served with a pink peppercorn ranch dressing. Delicious! Maybe we could make these at home? Martha Simmons, Decatur

Bona Fide Deluxe’s partner and executive chef Nolan Wynn sent the recipe and credits its creation to chef de cuisine Chance Cooper. It’s so popular that the restaurant prepares 25 pounds of beets at a time. We’ve scaled it back to something more practical for home cooks.

Bona Fide Deluxe’s Pickled Beets

Pink Peppercorn Ranch

Pink peppercorns are not a member of the black peppercorn family, but a different dried berry that has a slightly sweet taste. You may find them at some grocery stores, including The Fresh Market, and online. Toast about 3 teaspoons whole pink peppercorns in a small dry skillet over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, just until they release their fragrance, about 2 minutes, then cool and grind.

Note: For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

From the menu of ... Bona Fide Deluxe, 1454 La France St., Atlanta; 404-228-2391, bonafide-atl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

