Food & Dining Rising Son to close this month after 10 years in Avondale Estates Some menu items will live on at forthcoming East Lake restaurant Babygirl. Hudson Rouse's breakfast and lunch restaurant Rising Son will close at the end of March. (Beckysteinphotography.com)

Rising Son, Atlanta chef Hudson Rouse’s Southern breakfast and lunch restaurant in Avondale Estates, will close at the end of March after 10 years of business. Rouse confirmed the closure in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after it was first reported by Rough Draft Atlanta.

Some menu items from Rising Son will appear in Rouse’s forthcoming East Lake restaurant Babygirl, which is set to open in April, according to a social media post. Rouse’s other restaurants, Pure Quill Superette and Whoopsie’s, the latter of which received a Bib Gourmand recognition in Atlanta’s Michelin Guide, will remain open. In a statement, Rouse said Rising Son would close primarily because of issues renegotiating the lease. “When the landlord was unwilling to negotiate terms for the next five years, it became clear we couldn’t continue sustainably. I hate to see it go, but it was an honest concept that we stood behind,” Rouse said.

Some dishes from Rising Son's menu will move to Babygirl. (Becky Stein/Photography)

Rouse, who previously worked as a chef at HomeGrown, opened Rising Son in 2016 with a menu inspired by his experiences at the widely acclaimed diner, as well as cooking breakfast at farmers markets and for his family. “More than anything, it was built out of respect — for the people I cooked under, the ingredients and the community that showed up for us,” he said. Some of Rising Son’s dishes will carry over to Babygirl, he said, with a priority on “dishes I enjoy cooking and haven’t done in a while.” Babygirl will be open 9 a.m. — 9 p.m. with separate breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, plus a collection of afternoon snacks. Rouse’s ethos of using seasonal produce guided by farmers’ availability will continue. Industry veteran Justin Wickline, who Rouse said he has “respected and admired” for quite a while, will lead the beverage program. Rouse said they met while Wickline worked at the Porter Beer Bar, after which he went on to work at Torched Hop Brewery.