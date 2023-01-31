Food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta in February

Help Atlantucky Brewing celebrate its first anniversary with a party featuring new beer releases, brewery tours, an art show to celebrate Black History Month and performances from local acts including Nappy Roots and Pastor Troy. Drink packages with an Atlantucky mug and five drink tickets can be purchased ahead of time for $50.

Noon-10 p.m. Feb. 4. 170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/atlky-1st-year-anniversary-tickets-506658367817.

Calling all chocoholics

Head to Epicurean Atlanta for the Love of Chocolate, a chef demonstration and tasting dinner event hosted by Taste of Atlanta. Local chefs including Henry Tapia of Epicurean Atlanta’s Aerial Kitchen & Bar and Shirley Hughes of Sweet Cheats will teach participants how to incorporate cocoa into both sweet and savory dishes. The interactive three-course demo will include dishes like chocolate mole sea bass and candied short ribs, along with beverage pairings.

6-8 p.m. Feb. 7. $75. Epicurean Theatre, 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/for-the-love-of-chocolate-a-savory-sweet-dinner-event-presented-by-taste-of-atlanta.

Launch of a series

The Darwin Hotel in Old Fourth Ward, in partnership with Punk Foodie, will launch its monthly pop-up chef series with an appearance from chef David Mouche’s Jackalope ATL. The series, held from 5-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of every month, will feature a rotating list of local pop-up chefs.

5-9 p.m. Feb. 9. 585 Parkway Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-260-1383, thedarwinhotel.com.

More pizza

New Westside restaurant Humble Pie is marking National Pizza Day with a special reduced menu featuring all-you-can-eat pizza. Options will likely include broccoli and cheddar, marinara and pepperoni. All guests at the table must participate to enjoy the special, and eat pizza within two hours of their reservation.

Feb. 9. 1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. $35 for adults, $25 for kids 10 and under. 404-458-6765, humblepieatl.com.

Shucking good

The Atlanta Oyster Festival is ready to deliver big shellfish vibes with steamed, fried and raw oysters flown in fresh for the event. The festival will also offer fried shrimp and fried chicken baskets, a full bar, TVs showing the day’s sporting events and live music. Tickets include entry to the event; food and drink tickets are extra.

2-11 p.m. Feb. 11. $15. Park Tavern, 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-249-0001, bigtickets.com/events/parktavern/oysterfest-2023?utm_source=Vesta&utm_medium=LocalEventCalendar.

Mix up something romantic

Drink to romance with Rowdy Tiger’s Valentine’s Day cocktail class. The bar’s team members will host a guided demonstration of five cocktails with paired bites including the French Kiss with fresh oysters, Aperol Sour with grilled asparagus, honey and pistachios and the Singapore Sling with seared tuna with avocado silk.

5-7 p.m. Feb. 11. $75. 866 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 678-412-2402, exploretock.com/therowdytiger/event/387365/valentines-day-cocktail-class.

A celebration of Georgia farming

After a two-year hiatus, the Georgia Organics Conference & Expo is back, with a three-day event for farmers, community advocates, equity activists and climate leaders. The weekend will include sessions and workshops on themes including livestock, and climate solutions, lunches, farm tours and an address from keynote speaker Karen Washington, a farmer and community activist.

Feb. 16-18. $150-$350. Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter, 401 Golden Isles Parkway, Perry. georgiaorganics.org/conference.

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

A beer celebration

Celebrate 26 years of heady beers at SweetWater Brewing Company’s 26th Anniversary Throwdown. General admission tickets include entry to the event along with live music, while VIP tickets include two drinks, special viewing areas for all shows, VIP restrooms and bars and concert poster. To celebrate its anniversary, SweetWater has brewed a limited batch of Exodus Porter, a Great American Beer Festival Medal winner that was retired in 2013.

1-11 p.m. Feb. 18. $45-$75. 195 Ottley Drive, Atlanta. 404-691-2537, sweetwaterbrew.com/26th.

Let the good times roll

Get a taste of the French Quarter at Mardi Gras Live at the Battery. The event features Cajun dishes, live music, entertainers and hurricanes. General admission tickets include one drink ticket, and VIP tickets include three drink tickets and a Lowcountry boil.

8 p.m. Feb. 18. $25-$50. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events/20230218-mardigraslive.

Booze and Brews

Sample some of the best of the Chattahoochee Food Works food stalls at the Westside Food, Booze & Brews Fest. Tickets include samples of beer and liquor from breweries including Firemaker, Scofflaw Brewing Co. and Urban Tree Cidery, food samples from stalls including Hippie Hibachi, Mozza Bella, TydeTate and Taqueria La Luz, as well as entertainment from a DJ

2-6 p.m. Feb. 18. $21.99-$50. Chattahoochee Food Works, 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/the-westside-food-booze-brews-fest-tickets-506648558477.

A taste of Alpharetta

Try food from some of Alpharetta’s top restaurants during Alpharetta Restaurant Week. From Feb. 26-March 4, more than 35 eateries including Chiringa, Flatlands Bourbon & Bayou, Luci’s Steakhouse and Ippolito’s Neighborhood Italian will offer a special three-course dinner menu from $25-$50. Many participating restaurants will also offer three-course lunches for $20-$35.

Feb. 26-March 4. Various locations. awesomealpharetta.com/alpharetta-restaurant-week.

Take a leap

Help Wild Leap brewing celebrate the opening of its Atlanta location with a celebration featuring one-day-only beers, cocktails and slushies made with Wild Leap spirits, and live performances from a band and a DJ. Each guest will receive a commemorative Wild Leap-branded glass. A portion of proceeds will benefit Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.

1-7 p.m. Feb. 26. $10-$20. Wild Leap, 125 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta. wildleap.com/atlopening.

