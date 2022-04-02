ajc logo
X

Who'll be on the Braves roster on opening day?

caption arrowCaption
The AJC predicts the opening day roster for the Braves 2022 season.

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top