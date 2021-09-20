ajc logo
X

Video: Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson stays positive

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Caption
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson scored two touchdowns in the loss to the Bucs.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top