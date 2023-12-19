Turner reaches 1,000-point milestone in Georgia State’s near-record win

What’s not to love? Turner is averaging 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds, sixth-best in the Sun Belt Conference, for the Panthers. Last year he led the Atlantic Sun with 7.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-5 forward has long arms and a strong upper body to grab loose balls and a nice left-handed stroke capable to knocking down 3-pointesr.

“He’s a dude that plays all over the floor,” Georgia State coach Jonas Hayes said. “I saw it on film and when we were evaluating him, I certainly felt it. It feels like we’re playing with seven guys on our team when he’s on the floor. He has a relentless pursuit of the basketball. I don’t even know what position he plays because he’s all over the floor. I just know I need to have him on the floor.”

The 1,000th point came in the first half on a drive to the basket.

“It means a lot to me, especially for me being in college for five years,” Turner said. “It was a big milestone for me and my family.”

Eleven players scored – seven of them in double figures -- in GSU’s final non-conference game of the season, which was little more than a glorified scrimmage. The 122 points, which had been reached two other times, fell one point shy of the school record set in 2020 in the four-overtime win against Georgia Tech. The 77-point margin of victory set a school record.

“I thought our guys really brought a level of intensity that we were able to sustain, outside a couple of possession,” Hayes said. “It’s not really predicated on who we play. It’s all internal and you can only control what you can control. I thought for the most part we did that today.”

The Panthers (5-6) were taller, quicker and more talented from top to bottom than their visitors from the small Bible college in northeast Georgia. Lucas Taylor made his first four shots of the game, all of them 3-pointers, and Georgia State led 59-21 at halftime.

Georgia State (5-6) got 18 points from Toneari Lane, 17 each from Taylor and Malik Ferguson, 11 points apiece from Edward Nnamoko and Rickey Bradley Jr. and 10 points and 10 rebounds from Jamaine Mann. No GSU player logged more than 22 minutes and the team’s four walkons entered the game with four minutes left.

Nnamoko, a 6-10 sophomore, set career records in points – his first time in double figures – and rebounds with 16. He also blocked two shots and his confidence continues to rise from his freshman season when he averaged 1.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 28 games.

“His improvement has been massive,” Hayes said. “And it was immediate once we got into training camp in September. He just looks a whole lot more comfortable on the floor.”

Toccoa Falls (4-9) was led by Josh Parker, a junior from DeKalb County, with 17 points.

Georgia State does not play again until Dec. 30 when it hosts Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Conference opener.